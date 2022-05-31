ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, IN

Indiana doughnut shop breaks world record with 8,558 sold in one day

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6bq6_0fw1IWbk00

May 31 (UPI) -- An Indiana doughnut shop broke a Guinness World Record when it sold 8,558 donuts in a single day of business.

Tom's Donuts in Angola held the Guinness World Record attempt Saturday and the store's owner said customers had already started lining up to buy doughnuts when he arrived at the store at 4 a.m.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to confirm the business sold 8,558 doughnuts Saturday, exceeding the goal of 1,700 set by the record-keeping organization.

Todd Saylor, owner of Tom's Donuts and son of business founder Tom Saylor, said the store reached the goal set by Guinness at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The successful Guinness World Record attempt earned congratulations on Facebook by Angola Mayor Richard Hickman.

"Congratulations to the Saylor family as Tom's Donuts in Angola, IN was declared the Donut Capital of the World today," Hickman wrote, "8,558 donuts were made and sold at this location in a 6-hour period. The Guinness Book of World records was on location to certify the results."

Comments / 4

