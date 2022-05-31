ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Evacuated residents near fire west of Fresno can return to homes, sheriff says

By Anthony Galaviz, Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office changed its evacuation order to an evacuation warning around 2 p.m. Tuesday and said residents can return to their homes.

“Evacuation WARNING is now in place for residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road. Residents may return to their homes at this time.”

ORIGINAL STORY: An evacuation order was issued due to a grass fire that threatened homes west of Fresno near the San Joaquin River.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued the order around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Drive near Firebaugh.

“This is an evacuation order to leave now,” the sheriff’s office said. “Take action immediately. If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 911. An evacuation shelter is to be determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

