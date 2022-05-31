Update: Evacuated residents near fire west of Fresno can return to homes, sheriff says

UPDATE: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office changed its evacuation order to an evacuation warning around 2 p.m. Tuesday and said residents can return to their homes.

“Evacuation WARNING is now in place for residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road. Residents may return to their homes at this time.”

ORIGINAL STORY: An evacuation order was issued due to a grass fire that threatened homes west of Fresno near the San Joaquin River.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued the order around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Drive near Firebaugh.

“This is an evacuation order to leave now,” the sheriff’s office said. “Take action immediately. If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 911. An evacuation shelter is to be determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.