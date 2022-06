The Walt Disney Company has hired Apple gaming executive Mark Bozon as a Vice President of Next Generation Storytelling, which includes Disney’s metaverse. Bozon worked for Apple since June 2010. Before that, he worked as a freelance game designer and producer, and Nintendo editor for IGN. He tweeted last month that he was leaving Apple and “headed to an absolute dream job.” He was hired by Disney’s Senior Vice President of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experience, Mike White.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO