Trader Joe’s salad kit recalled due to potential wheat, egg contamination

(ABC4) – If you’ve been shopping at Trader Joe’s recently, unfortunately you may have to check your fridges for a salad kit that has been recalled.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Trader Joe’s “Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit” has been voluntarily recalled due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit.

Officials say the potential issue was discovered when a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient. The product has been distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

The recalled item has a UPC number of 0066 2932 and a “Best By Date” of June 2, 2022. This information can be found on the upper right-hand side of the salad package.

“People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product,” officials say. “To this date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.”

Anyone who may have this product is advised to dispose of it immediately. Currently, the recall only applies to the Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit packaged in the 9.75 oz. size.

Officials say the recall does not apply to any other Trader Joe’s or Taylor Farms products distributed in the U.S.

Consumers with questions may contact Taylor Farms at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PST.

To see the FDA’s full recall notice, click here.

