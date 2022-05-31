Unbothered Alyssa: Latto To Headline The Glow Up; Lineup Features Coco Jones, Lala Milan, Yung BBQ And More!

Juneteenth in Atlanta just got an extra infusion of Big Energy!

Unbothered Reveals Lineup For The Glow Up

Unbothered, Refinery29’s sub-brand for and by Black folx, just announced the line-up of talent that will appear at The Glow Up, their first-ever live ticketed event — touching down in Atlanta for two days in celebration of their 5th anniversary, just in time for Juneteenth.

The Glow Up will spotlight a mix of major local Atlanta talent and some of Unbothered’s favorite leading Black voices including Latto, Cleotrapa, Lala Milan, Coco Jones, Baby Tate, Pap Chanel, Yung BBQ, Kaash Paige, Kali, MK xyz, Khadeen + Devale Ellis, Ronne Brown, Aja Thornton, Courtney Grace, Sabrina Brazil, and more. A full and detailed list of programming will be announced leading up to the event.

The Glow Up guests will be treated to a nourishing menu of activities, workshops, and opportunities to connect, with Unbothered, with each other and with themselves. Each evening at The Glow Up will culminate in specially curated musical performances — on Saturday June 18, Coco Jones , MK XYZ, India Shawn, Kali Pap Chanel, and Kaash Paige will all perform on the ‘Next Up Stage’ and on Sunday June 19, Atlanta-bred headliner Latto will close out the two-day celebration for the ultimate Juneteenth turn up, with an opening act by the viral up-and-coming rapper Cleotrapa.

“The Unbothered team has been dreaming up ‘The Glow Up’ for quite some time and I’m beyond thrilled to finally bring this experience to life in Atlanta, an essential cultural nexus for our community,” says Chelsea Sanders, VP, Multicultural Brand Strategy & Development for Refinery29’s Unbothered & Somos.

“Centered on bringing our audience together with all of the things they love about Unbothered, we’re glowing up with our attendees to create moments of connection and conversation in collaboration with some of our favorite Black voices, partners, and friends. Timed to Juneteenth weekend, a historically Black moment for communion and community, we’re pulling out the stops to bring the incomparable vibes of Unbothered digital to life – IRL for the first time and celebrating our 5th anniversary the best way we know how: together!”

The Glow Up will feature a variety of dedicated zones including The Woosah Pavilion , which will serve as the main programming hub for an assortment of live sessions — from a #ManiPedi talk with the one and only Baby Tate and a live-taping of Unbothered’s award-winning ‘Go Off, Sis’ podcast with the hilarious Lala Milan, to a live game of Dear, Black Love with Khadeen + Devale Ellis and a CBD-infused sound bath to find your center.

Another staple of the event is sure to be The Glow and Roll , a central outdoor roller rink where attendees will have the opportunity to move and groove while enjoying live DJ Sets, musical performances, and skating demos from some of Atlanta’s biggest skating crews and entertainers like YungBBQ.

The Glow Up will also include a dedicated creators space powered by a new vanguard of Black creators featuring a podcast recording booth, a headshot and photography studio and workshops with leading entrepreneurs and creators like Coco Jones, Aja Thornton, Courtney Grace, and Sabrina Brazil.

Attendees looking to get their shop on can stop by My Coin Marketplace , a retail marketplace spotlighting local Black-owned shops, vendors, products, and entrepreneurs across beauty, wellness, fashion and home.

If eating is on your agenda, make sure to stop by The Fill Your Plate Food Court, a food court featuring Atlanta’s tastiest Black-owned treats, along with dedicated games and entertainment tables for your best Spades, Uno, and all the cookout games throwdown.

Open from 1PM to 9PM on June 18 and 19, The Glow Up will take place in the heart of Atlanta at 787 Windsor.

Both One-Day and Two-Day Tickets are now available at Unbothered.live , starting at $60.

VIP tickets will include (2) drink tickets, access to premium restrooms, a curated swag bag and more.

Please visit Unbothered.live or follow @r29Unbothered on social for more information and updates on programming, collaborators and more.

As Refinery29’s leading engagement channel, Unbothered has been dedicated to spotlighting nuanced stories about the Black experience since its inception — The Glow Up is a direct reflection of the brand’s immense growth on the eve of its 5-year anniversary later this year. Launched in 2017, Unbothered is a testament to the intrapreneurship of its Black employees, who started the sub-brand in order to see more of themselves represented internally and in media.