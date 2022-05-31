May 31, 2022

The 27th annual Silver City Blues Festival was held live and in person in Gough Park over the weekend after two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although festivities in the park were limited to Saturday this year, the festival officially kicked off Friday evening at Q’s Southern Bistro with a performance by Joe Neri and the Blues Dawg. Friday night ended at Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery with a performance by Miller and the Other Sinners.

