May 31, 2022

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are explaining why it took so long to refile DWI charges against a former district attorney. “I was observing your driving, Francesca, when we were coming over here. You swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic, almost hitting a vehicle right now,” said a deputy in lapel video of the […]
As the Black Fire marches south toward communities near the Gila Wilderness, the U.S. Forest Service is responding to increased demands for firefighting resources in the area — and in a matter of hours this week, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team moved into a building at G.W. Stout Elementary School, establishing a “mini-city” to serve as their new incident command post.
The first of three disc golf courses in various stages of development around Grant County is set to hold its grand opening Saturday. The course is located at the end of Newsham Road, on the historic site of the Hearst Mill along Pinos Altos Creek, near Silver City’s Cherry Hills neighborhood.
The 27th annual Silver City Blues Festival was held live and in person in Gough Park over the weekend after two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although festivities in the park were limited to Saturday this year, the festival officially kicked off Friday evening at Q’s Southern Bistro with a performance by Joe Neri and the Blues Dawg. Friday night ended at Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery with a performance by Miller and the Other Sinners.
SILVER CITY - Though the Black Fire in the Gila National Forest continues to grow, so do containment levels.
As of Monday, May 30, the blaze had charred 241,403 acres and was 26 percent contained. Heading into the weekend, firefighters had contained 13 percent of what was then a 191,459-acre fire.
...
ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The crash was at the intersection of Warm Spring Blvd. and State Road 181 in Elephant Butte. Police say their initial investigation shows a 2019 Volkswagen was going west on Warm Springs and for unknown reasons the […]
Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help. Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help reduce weight and make strength. Those are the two most important elements of a fitness program, right?
LAS CRUCES, NM - – ASCMV has reportedly been ordered to return 5 fostered dogs to their owner, who is accused of animal abuse. The agency reportedly needs to have the dogs returned to their owner by 3:50 pm on June 1. According to a complaint sent to ABC7,...
Comments / 0