Nome athletes set records at the Native Youth Olympic Games this year. Nome’s Parker Kenick won a medal for the One Hand Reach and broke the records for the high school boys’ One and Two Foot High Kicks. Teague Green Johnson medalled in the Indian Stick Pull and set new records for the Wrist Carry and Seal Hop. Colin McFarland joined them as a medalist of the Scissor Broad Jump. Their long-term dedication set them apart, according to Nome team coach Vanessa Tahbone.

2 DAYS AGO