Lexington, SC 06/03/2022 (Paul Kirby) – This week, a Lexington County jury convicted Angel Misael Ibarra, 24, on a number of drug and firearms charges. Those included Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more; Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime; Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Possession of Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison following his conviction in Lexington County Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin imposed a sentence 25 years on the Trafficking Heroin charge, and concurrent sentences of 5 years on the weapon charge, 1 year on the Unlawful Carrying charge, and 3 years on the Possession of Methamphetamine charge. Ibarra is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO