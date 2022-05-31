ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Noon Notebook: Community Health Fair

 2 days ago

More than 5,000 veterans honored at Resthaven Cemetery....

everythinglubbock.com

Covenant Medical Group and Grace Medical Clinic to Host Community Job Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, June 1, Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic will host a job fair at the CMG Administration Building, 2215 Nashville Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Positions include:. Certified Medical Assistant. Clinical Licensed Vocational Nurses. Clinical Registered Nurse. Covenant Medical Group...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

UMC opening first drive-thru clinic in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from UMC Health System: UMC Health System and UMC Physicians are excited to announce the opening of the new UMC Family and Children’s Clinic at 98th & Frankford Ave., which will allow us to meet the needs of a growing community through both location and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Llano Logistics to host job fair for various positions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Distribution company Llano Logistics is hosting an on-site job fair on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The company is located at 5801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Lubbock TX 79404. Llano Logistics provides services to Texas-based grocery chain The United Family. The company...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock ISD hosting conference on emergency training exercise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is going to host a full-scale emergency training exercise next week. This active shooter exercise at Monterey High School will involve city staff, police, firefighters, paramedics, emergency management, and UMC. It will cover all aspects of an emergency of this type, from...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock reformatting draft of Unified Development Code with year extension of consultant contract

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been three years since the Lubbock City Council first entered into a contract with a consultant to aid in putting together the Unified Development Code (UDC), a rewritten collection of various regulations. The City of Lubbock is now embarking on its third council-approved extension of that contract as it reformats and continues to review the draft code.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Facility dog supports families, provides normalcy at UMC Children’s Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock agencies are guiding people through tough times with the help of dogs. In the wake of tragedy, people don’t always have the right words to help, but experts say dogs can provide comfort that isn’t humanly possible. Ralls ISD shared to its Facebook page that Lubbock ISD sent therapy dogs to console its students, after one student died in a crash early this week.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Health Fair#Notebook
everythinglubbock.com

Ft. Hood proposed to be named in honor of TTU Graduate

LUBBOCK, Texas— Fort Hood military base is on track to be renamed after Texas Tech graduate and U.S. General Richard Cavazos. He was the brother of Lauro Cavazos, former president of Texas Tech University. General Cavazos led a group of Puerto Rican soldiers in the Korean War as well...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Plainview 2022 graduates walk the stage

Plainview High School graduation 2022 (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald) Smiles were spotted all over the Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium Friday night as loved ones gathered in the stands to watch their graduates on the field walk the stage.
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police, school to host full-scale emergency training in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Independent School District will host a full-scale emergency training for active shooter situations on Monday, June 6. According to a press release, the training will simulate an active shooter situation. Participants will have the opportunity to practice emergency response procedures, family reunification and communication The training will be held at Monterey High School.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Dry Drowning: What Lubbock Parents Need to Know

The idea is simply unfathomable. You have a perfectly fun day at the pool or lake only to come home and have your child drown on dry land days later. The phrases "dry drowning" and "near drowning" are heard every summer, and doctors want you to know that these are not medically recognized conditions.
everythinglubbock.com

Vera Bradley giving to families in Uvalde

LUBBOCK, Texas—Vera Bradley in Lubbock has a promotion as big as Texas June 2nd-4th. Purchase any throw blanket to be donated to the families affected by the school tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and receive 10% off your other purchases. They offer a full store for summer, travel, back to school, graduation gifts and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Some South Plains Teachers Do Carry Guns on Campus

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th left many parents wondering if their kids were truly safe in schools. With Texas being an open carry state and having some of the least restrictive laws on guns it's just a matter of time before teachers start carrying guns into classrooms to be able to teach without fear of a stranger coming in and shooting students.
UVALDE, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Bridgette!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Bridgette is a 2 1/2 year old boxer mix. She has been with LAS for one month. She enjoys playgroups with other dogs and is very talkative. She loves to be by your side and is very loyal. She’s great on a leash as well.
LUBBOCK, TX

