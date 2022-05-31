Noon Notebook: Community Health Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock agencies are guiding people through tough times with the help of dogs. In the wake of tragedy, people don’t always have the right words to help, but experts say dogs can provide comfort that isn’t humanly possible. Ralls ISD shared to its Facebook page that Lubbock ISD sent therapy dogs to console its students, after one student died in a crash early this week.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO