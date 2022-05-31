Noon Notebook: Community Health Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, June 1, Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic will host a job fair at the CMG Administration Building, 2215 Nashville Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Positions include:. Certified Medical Assistant. Clinical Licensed Vocational Nurses. Clinical Registered Nurse. Covenant Medical Group...
LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from UMC Health System: UMC Health System and UMC Physicians are excited to announce the opening of the new UMC Family and Children’s Clinic at 98th & Frankford Ave., which will allow us to meet the needs of a growing community through both location and […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Distribution company Llano Logistics is hosting an on-site job fair on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The company is located at 5801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Lubbock TX 79404. Llano Logistics provides services to Texas-based grocery chain The United Family. The company...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is going to host a full-scale emergency training exercise next week. This active shooter exercise at Monterey High School will involve city staff, police, firefighters, paramedics, emergency management, and UMC. It will cover all aspects of an emergency of this type, from...
If you're looking for a fun activity for the kids and a way to learn about resources in our community, look no further than the "Health for a Better Lubbock" Community Health Fair that will be going on this weekend. Covenant Health Ministries is hosting this amazing event with community...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been three years since the Lubbock City Council first entered into a contract with a consultant to aid in putting together the Unified Development Code (UDC), a rewritten collection of various regulations. The City of Lubbock is now embarking on its third council-approved extension of that contract as it reformats and continues to review the draft code.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock agencies are guiding people through tough times with the help of dogs. In the wake of tragedy, people don’t always have the right words to help, but experts say dogs can provide comfort that isn’t humanly possible. Ralls ISD shared to its Facebook page that Lubbock ISD sent therapy dogs to console its students, after one student died in a crash early this week.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A concert will be held this Saturday at Lubbock’s Cactus Theater to raise funds for the South Plains Honor Flight. “Sounds of West Texas: Tribute To Our Military Show,” will be held Saturday, June 4, hosted by Kurt Kiser. Doors open at 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas— Fort Hood military base is on track to be renamed after Texas Tech graduate and U.S. General Richard Cavazos. He was the brother of Lauro Cavazos, former president of Texas Tech University. General Cavazos led a group of Puerto Rican soldiers in the Korean War as well...
Plainview High School graduation 2022 (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald) Smiles were spotted all over the Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium Friday night as loved ones gathered in the stands to watch their graduates on the field walk the stage.
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Independent School District will host a full-scale emergency training for active shooter situations on Monday, June 6. According to a press release, the training will simulate an active shooter situation. Participants will have the opportunity to practice emergency response procedures, family reunification and communication The training will be held at Monterey High School.
LUBBOCK, Texas– An alliance of spiritual leaders in West Texas call themselves the Lubbock Round Table. These individuals travel from all over the Hub City to sit down once a month as equals to discuss some of the hardest topics of today in an effort to find ways to help the community begin to heal and come closer together.
LUBBOCK, Texas- Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world, the ‘Lubbock Plays Pickleball Club’ told KLBK News on Wednesday. That’s why it’s no surprise that pickleball in Lubbock is booming. Booming so much, the club said, it has outgrown the nine Burgess Rushing pickleball courts. Pickleball is a combination of badminton, tennis and […]
The idea is simply unfathomable. You have a perfectly fun day at the pool or lake only to come home and have your child drown on dry land days later. The phrases "dry drowning" and "near drowning" are heard every summer, and doctors want you to know that these are not medically recognized conditions.
LUBBOCK, Texas—Vera Bradley in Lubbock has a promotion as big as Texas June 2nd-4th. Purchase any throw blanket to be donated to the families affected by the school tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and receive 10% off your other purchases. They offer a full store for summer, travel, back to school, graduation gifts and more.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Driving around Lubbock on Monday, you may have noticed many American flags set along houses and businesses. The Lubbock Kiwanis Club is celebrating 100 years of service to Lubbock. The club placed flags around the Hub City as part of its fundraiser to raise money for Lubbock non-profits.
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th left many parents wondering if their kids were truly safe in schools. With Texas being an open carry state and having some of the least restrictive laws on guns it's just a matter of time before teachers start carrying guns into classrooms to be able to teach without fear of a stranger coming in and shooting students.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Bridgette is a 2 1/2 year old boxer mix. She has been with LAS for one month. She enjoys playgroups with other dogs and is very talkative. She loves to be by your side and is very loyal. She’s great on a leash as well.
