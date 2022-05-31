ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-Speed Chase in Stafford Reaches 116 MPH: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

A high-speed chase on Monday, May 30, reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before deputies could end it, police said.

Daniel Moore, 24, kicked off the chase around 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day after he sped past a Stafford County sheriff's deputy on U.S. 1 near Centreport Parkway in Staffford, authortiies said. He reportedly floored it after the deputy tried to pull him over.

Moore pushed his Scion to 77 miles per hour in the 45 MPH zone, blew through several red lights, and weaved in and out of traffic, crossing double-yellow lines and even used the shoulder to pass other cars, authorities said.

Moore reached 116 MPH along Kings Highway before deputies were able to get in front of him and perform a moving road block to corral him into stopping, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, authorities said. Officials charged him with driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, fleeing to elude arrest, and several traffic violations.

Comments / 4

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

