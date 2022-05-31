ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, IN

TOTW: Eastside Blazers Softball

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gnBM_0fw1FSXh00

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – After dominating the regular season, Eastside softball found themselves in a jam during Monday’s sectional title game against Woodlan. The Blazers rallied from a 2-run deficit to knock off Woodlan, 5-3, and win their first sectional title in six years.

Eastside’s strong season and late rally are some of the many reasons why the Blazers softball program is your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, a 3-man sequence would put Eastside over the top against Woodlan. Jayci Kitchen started the rally with a leadoff triple. Skyelar Kessler followed up with a squeeze bunt that scored Kitchen, tying the game at three.

All the Blazers needed to get over the hump was have some Faith – more like rely on Faith McClain. The senior crushed a 2-run shot over the fence to put Eastside in front for the first time.

Eastside held off late scoring chances from Woodlan to secure the sectional crown.

The Blazers host NECC rival Westview in the regional round on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Wiley wins two titles at girls state meet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North senior Addy Wiley capped off her amazing high school career with two state titles on Friday night at Indiana University’s Haugh Track & Field Complex. Not only did Wiley win the 800 meters and the 1,600 meters, she sets state records in both events with times of 2:06.26 and […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Norwell baseball looking to stay hot at regionals

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – After besting a 26-win Heritage team by a score of 12-2 in the sectional title game on Monday night in Decatur, the Norwell Knights go into this weekend’s 3A baseball regional at Oak Hill riding high in preparation of facing SAC champion Bishop Dwenger. The Knights are set to face the […]
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

Bluffton’s Iron Man: Everett Scott

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Before Lou Gehrig became “The Iron Horse” for playing in a then-record 2,130 games, Bluffton’s own Everett Scott was baseball’s reigning iron man. Scott, a slick-fielding shortstop, played in 1,307 consecutive games from June 20, 1916 through May 5, 1925, suiting up for both the Boston Red Sox and the New […]
BLUFFTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, IN
Butler, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy