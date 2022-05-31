ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza temporarily pulled from menu again because it's selling out everywhere

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will return to the restaurant's menu this May. Taco Bell Corp.

It appears Mexican Pizza is off the Taco Bell menu. Again.

Weeks after bringing back the beloved item , Taco Bell said it's temporarily removing Mexican Pizza from its menu until the fall because of high demand.

Taco Bell cited one restaurant in California which sold more than 1,000 Mexican Pizzas in one day, and an order from a customer which included 180 Mexican Pizzas.

"While we’re currently selling out, for now, we’re working diligently with our restaurants and suppliers to get more back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans by this fall," said the fast food chain in a letter to fans Tuesday.

What is a Mexican Pizza?

The popular menu item meant to resemble a pizza features seasoned beef and refried beans between two tortilla shells with a "Mexican Pizza sauce," a three-cheese blend and diced tomatoes.

Why did Taco Bell remove it the first time?

A longtime staple on Taco Bell's menu, Mexican Pizza was among several items pulled in 2020 as the restaurant looked to streamline the foods it offered.

"We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu," said Mike Grams, Taco Bell president and global chief operating officer, in a statement two years ago.

When did Mexican Pizza come back?

Taco Bell initially relaunched the Mexican Pizza on May 17 for users of the restaurant's app before making it available to everyone on May 19.

Why is Mexican Pizza so hard to find?

In its letter to fans, Taco Bell said demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times what it was the last time they offered it. "We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza," said the restaurant chain. "We just didn’t know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza."

The company said in a FAQ on its website the shortages were "unexpected" and occurred at various locations on a rolling basis.

When will Mexican Pizza come back?

Taco Bell said it expects to have the item as a permanent addition to its menus this fall.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza temporarily pulled from menu again because it's selling out everywhere

Comments / 121

Destiny Pendergrass
3d ago

what did they expect?!?!? They haven't had it 3 weeks and already taking it away...that's a good way to be boycotted by a bunch of people....idiots🙄

Reply(3)
24
RounderWon
3d ago

they LITERALLY have all the ingredients on hand ALL THE TIME. except for flat crunchy tortillas... and THIS is a problem??!??? are you FU#$ING kidding me?!?? oh no guys.... we're making a TON of money here... selling these rare flat tortillas with taco filling WAY too fast!!! we gotta pull em man this making money is just NUTS!!! Whew!!! what a RUSH!!! ........ the other commenters are right, they aren't as good. I got more beef when I DIDN'T say yes. and still. it just wasn't nearly as good as 23 years ago on the tonna cover of my laid out full size Chevy... those were the days...

Reply(6)
19
Steven Bysher
3d ago

It sucks now anyway, not like it used to be about 10 years ago. It looked like a pizza with a nice size portion and tasted amazing, now it’s more like a dollar menu item quickly thrown together uneven AF with proportional ingredients.

Reply(2)
15
