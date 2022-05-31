ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Trey Lance offers blunt opinion on reporters

By Stacey Mickles
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance offered a response to reporters and fans who have been questioning whether or not he will be the starter for the NFL team this season. Lance doesn’t seem to be worried about what anyone says about him or the situation he finds himself...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Chris Simms tears into Cleveland Browns over Baker Mayfield

The drama surrounding Baker Mayfield and whether or not the Cleveland Browns will trade him remains ongoing and it doesn’t appear that the NFL franchise is in any rush to end it. Given the fact that they’re currently on the hook to pay Mayfield almost $19 million this season,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Teenage LSU fan snuck into SEC meetings, made surprising offer to Nick Saban

There are all sorts of cases of conversations with under-contract coaches from other college football programs, with those perhaps sometimes paving the way for moves like Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC. The one that happened at the SEC meetings in Destin, Florida Wednesday isn’t likely to lead to a coach switching jobs, but it is notable for the source of the offer, the target of the offer, and the specifics of the offer. That would be a high school junior who snuck into the event and approached Alabama coach Nick Saban (seen above last September) at lunch, making him a proposal to return to his former coaching job at LSU. Here’s more on that from Trey Wallace at OutKick:
DESTIN, FL
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to another bizarre ejection

Another chapter in Major League Baseball’s greatest rivalry in 2022 — pitting the players and managers against the umpires — was written on Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics were hosting the Houston Astros. In the eighth inning, Oakland’s A.J. Puk was pitching against Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and threw what appeared to be strike three. Only, home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski called the pitch a ball. A’s manager Mark Kotsay argued the call, though he did stay in the dugout. Muchlinski did not take Kotsay’s objections lying down.
OAKLAND, CA
thecomeback.com

Gonzaga Bulldogs add yet another star

The Gonzaga Bulldogs were already looking like one of the top teams in the nation given who they’re returning as well as recent transfers. Based on the latest transfer addition, it might be hard to deny that they deserve the No. 1 ranking heading into the season. Former Chattanooga...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer: Happy endings are not a crime

Rusty Hardin might be a successful and high-profile attorney, but he’s struggling to win in the court of public opinion when it comes to his client Deshaun Watson. Hardin and his associate Leah Graham joined hosts Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 in Houston Friday morning. Not surprisingly, Hardin and Graham defended their client, who has been accused of sexual assault by 23 different women, alleging misconduct during massage therapy sessions. But during the interview, Hardin offered a surprising closing statement, claiming “happy endings” are not always illegal.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl Draft#Espn#Rams#American Football#Nfc Championship
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Oklahoma softball’s dominance

You don’t understand dominance until you take a look at what Oklahoma Sooners softball is up to this season. The Sooners finished the season with a wild 54-2 record, which includes a 17-1 Big 12 regular season. They then rattled off five consecutive wins in the NCAA Tournament to qualify for the eight-team World Series in Oklahoma City that got underway on Thursday. Naturally, they are the No. 1 seed overall.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thecomeback.com

Kyler Murray changes his mind about OTAs

Arizona Cardinals fans received some good news on Wednesday as quarterback Kyler Murray decided to join the team for OTAs this week, ending his brief absence. According to reports, Murray was back at the team facility and expected to practice Wednesday. Murray has been staying away from the team because of a contract dispute.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Trevor Keels’ NBA Draft decision

Just hours before the 2022 NBA Draft decision deadline on Wednesday night, Duke freshman Trevor Keels was “torn” on whether to remain in the draft or return to school, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Well, Keels has made his decision just ahead of the deadline buzzer, and...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes responds to a Twitter user who thinks he’s the editor of Forbes magazine

We’ve seen a lot of mixups with people tagging the wrong person on Twitter, from President Trump citing CFL player R.J. Harris instead of the radio host by the same name to Stephen A. Smith tagging MLB player Will Smith instead of actor Will Smith to many people confusing Blackhawks’ writer Mark Lazerus with NBC Sports executive Mark Lazarus, Indiana sportscaster Miles Garrett with Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett, Nashville reporter Chris Conte with Bears’ safety Chris Conte, Nationals’ beat writer Mark Zuckerman with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, New Orleans columnist Jeff Duncan with Atlanta lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan, radio host Dan Patrick with Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick, and convicted criminal Jerry Sandusky with WBAL sportscaster Gerry Sandusky. The latest case of this comes from someone reacting to news about Forbes (the magazine) and looking to respond to editor-in-chief Steve Forbes, but instead tagging Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes (seen above in December):
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards’ hilarious all-time starting 5

The first two seasons in the career of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards have generally gone well. That’s given 2020’s first overall pick a lot of self-confidence. Edwards named his all-time NBA starting five. The frontcourt is made up of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy