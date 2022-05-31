Trey Lance offers blunt opinion on reporters

We’ve seen a lot of mixups with people tagging the wrong person on Twitter, from President Trump citing CFL player R.J. Harris instead of the radio host by the same name to Stephen A. Smith tagging MLB player Will Smith instead of actor Will Smith to many people confusing Blackhawks’ writer Mark Lazerus with NBC Sports executive Mark Lazarus, Indiana sportscaster Miles Garrett with Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett, Nashville reporter Chris Conte with Bears’ safety Chris Conte, Nationals’ beat writer Mark Zuckerman with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, New Orleans columnist Jeff Duncan with Atlanta lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan, radio host Dan Patrick with Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick, and convicted criminal Jerry Sandusky with WBAL sportscaster Gerry Sandusky. The latest case of this comes from someone reacting to news about Forbes (the magazine) and looking to respond to editor-in-chief Steve Forbes, but instead tagging Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes (seen above in December):
