The closure of Interstate 69 made it safer for responders to work, safer for the suspect and any citizens that may have been traveling this busy portion of Highway. We appreciate the support and understanding we received in doing so. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Police Department, Kentucky State Police, West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, Marshall County E-911 and KYTC working together made it possible to do so.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO