ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

Barrette Outdoor Living factory initiates evacuation after armed intruder reported on property

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKNAx_0fw1DYuT00

The Barrette Outdoor Living factory in Bulls Gap initiated an evacuation Sunday morning after a man with what appeared to be a rifle was spotted entering the plant’s lumber yard.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the plant where they reportedly located David Scott Lamb walking inside the gate of the lumber yard, although he wasn’t carrying a gun.

Deputy Bryan Sanders stated in his report he asked Lamb about the location of the gun. Lamb stated he stashed it next to some steps at the back of the lumber shed.

The gun was located and identified as a Gamo pellet rifle with a scope.

Lamb, 36, 174 Coats Road, Bulls Gap, was charged with unlawful possession of a rife, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and two counts of criminal trespassing.

That was the second time in May that an intruder was arrested at the Barrette plant in Bulls Gap.

On May 9 a Bulls Gap man was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest after he was spotted wandering through the plant while under the influence of narcotics.

Admitted to using Suboxone

Around 10 a.m. Sunday authorities were contacted by a Norfolk Southern Railroad employee who reported a man on the railroad tracks carrying a long gun walking toward Barrette.

The railroad employee told Hawkins County Central dispatch the man ran to the gate at the back of the employee parking lot, at which time Barrette was notified of the situation.

After Lamb was in custody he was found in possession of several syringes. Lamb reportedly stated he doesn’t use meth but he’d taken Suboxone.

Sanders stated in his report that Lamb had bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils, and was inconsistent with his explanation why he was on the property.

A plant disruption/evacuation

Security guard William Clevenger told Sanders that a plant disruption/evacuation was initiated after Barrette was contacted by Central Dispatch about the “possible armed person with the potential to be hazardous”.

Clevenger and plant manager John Sexton also located a spot at the back of the plant where the barbed wire had been pushed down at the top of the fence.

Railroad employees also stated that was the location where they observed Lamb attempting to enter the plant property.

At the time of his arrest Sunday Lamb had recently been released from the Hawkins County Jail.

Lamb was sentenced on May 18 in Hawkins County Sessions court to 10 days in jail and a year on probation in exchange for guilty pleas to meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

As of Tuesday Lamb was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Weber City police chief receives minor injuries during pursuit

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Weber City’s police chief received minor injuries in a pursuit Friday, according to the Weber City Police Department. The police department said Friday evening that Chief Matt Bishop was still getting checked out at the hospital but was expected to be released soon. According to the department, the pursuit began […]
WEBER CITY, VA
wvlt.tv

Man ingests “large quantity” of meth, Xanax during car chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rutledge man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from officers who later discovered he had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Officers said they tried to stop a wanted man named Jason Scearce, 38, as he...
RUTLEDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO: Powell woman driving after using heroin hits two in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell woman driving without headlights on had used heroin when she crashed into two vehicles on East Emory Road Sunday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT. Sharon Osborne, 51, said she used heroin five hours before leaving to go to a friend’s house,...
POWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Gun#David Scott#Intruder#Barrette Outdoor Living#Bulls Gap#Suboxone#Norfolk Southern Railroad#Hawkins County Central
WJHL

NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing led to attack

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A contracted food worker at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) who was assaulted by an inmate last week blamed understaffing for the incident. Ginger Gross has worked at NECX for five years as a contracted worker with food supplier Aramark in the prison’s cafeteria. The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
newstalk987.com

A South Knox County Club is Ordered Closed by a Judge

A South Knox County strip club is ordered closed by a Judge. A court order from Judge Steve Sword has closed The Ball following several criminal instances according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Filings show that shootings, fights, homicide and other violent behavior were commonplace at the club.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TDOC: Contract employee assaulted by NECX inmate on same day of other assault

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the same day that a Northeast Correctional Complex inmate was injured, a contracted employee was the victim of an inmate assault. According to Tennessee Department of Correction Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, a contract employee of the prison was assaulted by an inmate on May 27. The assault reportedly occurred […]
WJHL

VDOT: Crash on I-81 in Washington County, Va. cleared

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia has been cleared after causing delays earlier Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 3:06 p.m. A Subaru ran off the side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The driver was taken […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wataugaonline.com

Avery County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person – Autumn Taylor

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to the location of a missing person. Autumn Taylor, age 17, went missing from Crossnore, NC on the evening of May 27, 2022. She may be in the company of her boyfriend, shown in the photo, Kaleb Butler from Boone, NC. Mr. Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

TDOC: 1 treated after assault involving ‘multiple inmates’ at NECX

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) was treated for injuries after an altercation in late May, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). According to TDOC Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, the incident occurred on Friday, May 27 and involved ‘multiple inmates.’ Reburn said that one inmate was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WTVQ

Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Carter Co. kitten recovering after being found with mouth glued shut

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A kitten who was found in May with her mouth and nose superglued shut is on the mend, animal shelter officials say. Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the kitten, now referred to as Haven, is recovering. According to a post […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
120
Followers
106
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy