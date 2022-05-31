Barrette Outdoor Living factory initiates evacuation after armed intruder reported on property

The Barrette Outdoor Living factory in Bulls Gap initiated an evacuation Sunday morning after a man with what appeared to be a rifle was spotted entering the plant’s lumber yard.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the plant where they reportedly located David Scott Lamb walking inside the gate of the lumber yard, although he wasn’t carrying a gun.

Deputy Bryan Sanders stated in his report he asked Lamb about the location of the gun. Lamb stated he stashed it next to some steps at the back of the lumber shed.

The gun was located and identified as a Gamo pellet rifle with a scope.

Lamb, 36, 174 Coats Road, Bulls Gap, was charged with unlawful possession of a rife, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and two counts of criminal trespassing.

That was the second time in May that an intruder was arrested at the Barrette plant in Bulls Gap.

On May 9 a Bulls Gap man was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest after he was spotted wandering through the plant while under the influence of narcotics.

Admitted to using Suboxone

Around 10 a.m. Sunday authorities were contacted by a Norfolk Southern Railroad employee who reported a man on the railroad tracks carrying a long gun walking toward Barrette.

The railroad employee told Hawkins County Central dispatch the man ran to the gate at the back of the employee parking lot, at which time Barrette was notified of the situation.

After Lamb was in custody he was found in possession of several syringes. Lamb reportedly stated he doesn’t use meth but he’d taken Suboxone.

Sanders stated in his report that Lamb had bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils, and was inconsistent with his explanation why he was on the property.

A plant disruption/evacuation

Security guard William Clevenger told Sanders that a plant disruption/evacuation was initiated after Barrette was contacted by Central Dispatch about the “possible armed person with the potential to be hazardous”.

Clevenger and plant manager John Sexton also located a spot at the back of the plant where the barbed wire had been pushed down at the top of the fence.

Railroad employees also stated that was the location where they observed Lamb attempting to enter the plant property.

At the time of his arrest Sunday Lamb had recently been released from the Hawkins County Jail.

Lamb was sentenced on May 18 in Hawkins County Sessions court to 10 days in jail and a year on probation in exchange for guilty pleas to meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

As of Tuesday Lamb was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.