It looks like your plans to hit the lake this weekend might take you a bit longer to get there since there will be road construction all over Western New York. Starting this Friday at 6 pm, route 5 will be closed both east and westbound at Tifft Street. That roadwork is expected to last through Saturday morning barring any delays with the weather. Depending on where you are coming from, your trip to the docks along Lake Erie could take a bit longer than usual.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO