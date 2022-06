The Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant service at an address on West Broadway overnight. In the course of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for the residence where approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine and 4 ounces of marijuana with paraphernalia was located in the residence. Also, during the search warrant Montez Benjamin 46, of Mayfield was located hiding in the attic and had numerous warrants for his arrest. Other occupants Shane Turner, 43 of Mayfield and Sarah Ward, 38 of Melber were arrested as well after Benjamin was located in the residence.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO