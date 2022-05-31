Madison Fire Department crews stop outside fire at east side residence

Seven residents of an apartment complex on Wilson Street in Cobb were evacuated after a fire started in a storage room around 8:30pm Tuesday. A report says a caller alerted the Iowa County Communications Center of the fire and attempted to put out the fire, but flames, smoke, and sparks continued. The Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders and Highland EMS were paged to the scene. The Highland Fire Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Investigations, and Iowa County Emergency Management were all requested to report to the scene. As a result of the heavy smoke, all seven residents, one cat and two dogs were evacuated for the night. The Badger Chapter of Red Cross assisted the residents with temporary housing needs for the night. No injuries were reported.

COBB, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO