Midland, TX

5 Fun Waterparks Closest To Midland Odessa!

By Leo
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 2 days ago
Summer 2022 is in full swing and who doesn't want to hit up a Water Park! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather outside. Waterparks are like Amusement Parks but with WATER! And, lot's of fun. Here's a list of the nearest...

LoneStar 92

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Flatland Cavalry Performs This Friday At The Horseshoe

Flatland Cavalry is returning home. The native Midland boys of Flatland Cavalry are returning to the Midland County Horseshoe, Friday, June 3rd. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, one week from today, at 10 am. This will be an all-ages show. As always there will be VIP, FLOOR, and LAWN tickets available.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Which City Got Worse Reviews, Midland or Odessa?

Midland and Odessa have always been at odds with each other for as long as I have been alive. Like the saying that went around here for years that Midland is where you raise a family and Odessa is where you raise hell, so which city got the worst reviews online?
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Chuy’s Midland to open mid-June

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Chuy’s Tex-Mex has announced it will open its doors on June 14, an opening that the community has been anxiously awaiting since the restaurant first announced it was coming to Midland late last year. The Austin-based chain is known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design. And in two weeks, patrons […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Power outages impact homes in Midland and Ector Counties

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 4:00 a.m., there are still currently close to 100 homes in Ector County and 320 homes in Midland County without power. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting outages impacting about 3,800 homes in Midland and Ector Counties. According to the Oncor outage map, the...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

'Go For Launch! Midland' to take place on June 7-8

MIDLAND, Texas — 'Go For Launch! Midland' will be heading to Goddard Junior High School for its final event of the Midland Series on June 7-8. Higher Orbits will be providing students in grades 8-12 with the opportunity to design an experiment that could be launched into space. Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger will also be there at the event to answer any questions that the students have.
MIDLAND, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

DPS: 40 missing children located in Midland-Odessa

Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Make It A Banner Day Midland Odessa!

Some animals enter the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland and are adopted within a week, some take a month or two, but there are those that stay for years or even the rest of their lives! Banner, now 9 years and 7 months old, entered the Sanctuary 7 years and 1 month ago! He was only 2 years and six months old. He was then and is now very playful, can sit on command, and is a real ladies' man, but has been passed over time and time again. Since being in a shelter environment, Banner has become very protective of his yard. He needs to meet a prospective adopter on a leash before being comfortable with them in his yard. Once that meet and greet has been done, Banner just wants love and attention! His favorite part of the day is when staff comes into his yard to clean or feed and he receives a good ear scratch or cuddle. Banner isn't comfortable around small kids but teenagers would be ok.
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Employment growth in Midland ranked in top 10 in US

Midland has experienced the eighth-most employment growth among smaller cities in the United States, according to a study from FilterBuy.com. The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine the locations with the most employment growth, researchers at Filterbuy calculated the percentage change in employment between March 2021 and March 2022, considering only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater total change in employment since March of 2021 was ranked higher.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fox34.com

70 missing children recovered, 40 found in Midland-Odessa area

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during “Operation Lost Souls” included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse. The youngest child recovered in...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland and Odessa High School held their commencement over the Memorial Day weekend

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - Across West Texas, Midland High School’s Commencement was held at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland on Saturday morning. While students graduating from Odessa High School celebrated their commencement at Ratcliffe Stadium later that evening. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the major accomplishment these...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

US 385 in Odessa to be rebuilt over 18 months

ODESSA, Texas — TxDOT announced it will soon begin the work to rehabilitate and resurface a portion of US Highway 385 in Odessa. Work will begin on June 6 and and last for around 18 months. The section of SH 385 that will be worked on will stretch from...
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Koe Wetzel Is Coming To Midland

We are so excited to be hosting Koe Wetzel at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater. The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer is a touring phenom, having already sold more than 175k tickets this year. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album Sellout, including ballpark stadium shows, Koe made Pollstar’s ‘Top Worldwide Tours’ in 2020 and 2021.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Should Texas 349 Be 4 Lanes Between Big Spring St & 1788 In Midland?

With Texas 349 being a connecting route for oil field traffic, as well as a way to bypass city traffic on Loop 250 to get to 1788-really doesn't matter what time of the day you drive it, you'll find traffic either going the same direction as you, or coming at you going the opposite direction. There are also instances of breakdowns or needing to stop for trucks on the shoulders which are very close to the main two lanes, one in each direction. It can make for a scary drive (especially in the dark) with not a lot of space between you, vehicles on the shoulder, and/or oncoming traffic.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

