Elkton, MD

Boy, 2, drowns in swimming pool near Elkton

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQISc_0fw1BP2M00

ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a 2-year-old boy drowned in a residential swimming pool near Elkton on Memorial Day, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, reported that deputies rushed to the residence in the 300 block of Kirk Road at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Monday, after receiving a report of a drowning incident involving a child in an in-ground swimming pool on that property.

“The child was unresponsive when deputies arrived on the scene,” Holmes said, adding that one of those deputies performed CPR on the boy before paramedics arrived.

The toddler was transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Del., where the boy was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning, according to Holmes.

Holmes reported that “adults were in the area” when the boy drowned and that the investigation is continuing.

On Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation, Holmes declined to release the drowning victim’s name.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Easton, MD
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

