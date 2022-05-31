Merced police investigating shooting that injured man following argument

Police are investigating a report of a shooting after a man told officers he was shot in east Merced late Monday, according to authorities.

At 11:23 p.m. officers responded to Mercy Medical Center after the man contacted police and reported he was shot by a person in the area of East Santa Fe Avenue and Stretch Road, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said the 44-year-old man told police he was walking in the area when someone approached him. Police said the victim told officers he got into an argument with the person who pulled out a gun and shot him.

Another person transported the man to the hospital, were he received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to Foster.

Police said the they do not have a description of the alleged shooter and the victim has been uncooperative with authorities.

A motive for the alleged shooting has not been identified. Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime or surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.