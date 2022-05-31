ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Illegal LA street takeover draws hundreds during Memorial Day weekend

By Emmett Jones
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people came out Monday night to watch an illegal street takeover in southern Los Angeles. The first of two takeovers occurred in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood where spectators...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
Vermont State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Compton, CA
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-3-2022 to 6-5-2022]

We’ll say this after reviewing the list we’ve arranged for the upcoming weekend: It feels good to have so many signature local events returning to normal, in-person activity after what seems like the longest two years of our lives. Here’s hoping for a very normal(ish) summer to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Takeovers#Vehicles#Fox 11
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorist Killed in Crash in La Verne

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorist who was killed when a car crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area. Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
LA VERNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA.com

KTLA says goodbye to Mark Kono, longtime Sky 5 pilot and reporter

For nearly two decades, Mark Kono has soared over the freeways of Los Angeles to make sure we’re avoiding traffic and getting to work on time. Now, he’s taking off for the next chapter. “It’s just time for a little bit of a change,” explained the Sky 5...
Canyon News

Murder Suspect Giovani Gonzalez Arrested After 32 Years

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on their website that on May 18, members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foreign Prosecution Liaison Unit took into custody, murder suspect, Giovani Gonzalez at the Los Angeles International Airport after 32 years of avoiding apprehension. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Garcetti official fatally strikes pedestrian on 170 Freeway in city-owned vehicle: Spokesman

The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood while driving a city-owned vehicle late Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed. The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 170 near Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pedestrian […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Doctor dies of heart attack in Will Rogers park

Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
CBS LA

Suspected bank robber dies in San Bernardino after gun battle with authorities

Law enforcement in San Bernardino killed a suspected bank robber after the suspect opened fire on authorities following a pursuit.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to rob two banks. The first attempted robber was at a Grand Terrace bank, however, it was closed. The suspect then robbed a Chase Bank in Colton at gunpoint. The Colton Police Department then began to chase the suspect. Shortly after, when they entered the city limits of San Bernardino, deputies joined the pursuit.At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect then drove over a spike strip, causing them to lose control...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Canyon News

Help Needed To Locate Jose Rivera Lopez

LAUREL CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate, Jose Rivera Lopez, 82, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 11:45 a.m., near the 6300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. He suffers from dementia, COPD and Hypertension. Jose does not operate a vehicle and was last traveling on foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy