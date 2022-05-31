ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO GALLERY: Kelly's Heroes Classic Karate Tournament 2022 held at Cherokee

By Staff report
 3 days ago

ROGERSVILLE - The Kelly's Heroes Classic Karate Tournament 2022 was recently held at Cherokee High School.

"I am proud of our students and instructors for the hard work they put in to represent the school well," said Kelly Markham of Kelly's Heroes. "We appreciate the great turnout.

"Thank you to everyone for helping with another great year of competition and fellowship. It's always good to see everyone. There are so many in our karate family who work together to make these tournaments happen. I am thankful to be a part of this great family," Markham said.

