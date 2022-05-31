ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UPDATE: Lanes reopen following multi-vehicle injury crash on Bay Bridge lower deck

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCYY0_0fw1AeR000

SAN FRANCISCO -- An injury crash involving multiple vehicles on the Bay Bridge blocked a number of eastbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. west of Treasure Island and initially was blocking the number 1, 2, 4 and 5 lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The nature of the injuries and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

As of 10:20 p.m., all lanes had been reopened but traffic was severely impacted, with the backup on eastbound Interstate 80 and northbound U.S. 101 reaching past the Interstate 280 interchange, according to KCBS Radio.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans worker killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 near Vacaville

VACAVILLE -- A Caltrans landscape maintenance worker was killed Friday morning while working along Interstate 80 in Solano County.Quanda McGadney, 51, was killed while working near Lagoon Valley Road on Interstate 80, near Vacaville. A Caltrans spokesperson said McGadney was struck by a hit-and-run driver on westbound Interstate 80 just after 10 a.m. She died on the scene from her injuries.The California Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect.McGadney is the first Caltrans District 4 employee to die on the job since 2017. She is the 37th in the history of District 4 and the 190th Caltrans worker to lose their...
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualty Head-On Crash Near Antioch

Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
ANTIOCH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Price Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 160 [Sacramento, CA]

Vehicle Crash near Sherman Island Left One Dead, Four Injured. According to authorities, a fatal head-on collision occurred on May 29th, along Highway 160 near Sherman Island. Initial reports state that Price was under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while another person suffered injuries following a crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in San Leandro. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive [...]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Motorists Kill Two Cyclists and a Pedestrian as Carnage Continues in Oakland, S.F.

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. A man on a unicycle was killed by the driver of a garbage truck Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Bridge#Traffic Accident#Lanes#Baybridge#Kcbs Radio#Kcbsamfmtraffic
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews make progress on 2-alarm San Bruno Mountain brushfire

BRISBANE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews were making good progress by late Friday morning on a brushfire burning on fog-bound San Bruno Mountain. A line of fire moving through the tinder-dry brush was visible early Friday on the fog-covered mountainside above  Airport Blvd and Tower Place to commuters on nearby Highway 101.Fire officials said the blaze was first reported at 4:08 a.m. Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the scene as the fire slowly grew to 5 acres by 7:50 a.m."South San Francisco and CAL FIRE Crews are on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire on the Southeast side...
BRISBANE, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill man dies in San Jose traffic crash

A 51-year-old Morgan Hill man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was reported at 1:43am May 29 on southbound Highway 101 south of Blossom Hill Road, where the man...
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

Jeweler in San Francisco's Marina closes shop after multiple burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco jewelry designer and shop owner says she's closing her business after three burglaries in less than a year, with the most recent burglary happening in the last week. Meg Shackleton turned a college hobby into a successful business. For the last decade, she has run Margaret Elizabeth with its own SF store to showcase her jewelry designs on Chestnut Street. She says she's done trying to stay open and stay safe in the city.   "It's really been the last year, year and half where the crime has really, really ticked up," explained Shackleton. "It's just so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed on freeway connector in San Jose collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on a freeway connector ramp in San Jose Tuesday night. Officials said the person was killed on the northbound US 101 to the I-280/I-680 transition ramp. CHP is investigating. The investigation has caused the closure of two of the three lanes.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Spread of grass fire near Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point stopped

SONOMA COUNTY -- Crews were able to stop the spread of a grass fire burning near the Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point late Wednesday morning.The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted a Caltrans photo showing the fire on a hillside near the Hwy 37 and Hwy 121 interchange in southern Sonoma County just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account posted that the fire near Sears Point was approximately three to five acres with a moderate rate of spread. A full Cal Fire response is en route to the so-called Sears Fire.As of 11:48 a.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the Sears Fire had been stopped after it had grown to 15 acres. It is currently 20% containment. Fire crews will remain on the scene to keep the fire from spreading.By 3:19 p.m., Cal Fire was reporting that the incident was 100% contained.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when they...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz city vehicles torched in suspicious fire linked to homeless sweeps

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a suspicious fire early Thursday morning that destroyed six city vehicles and appeared related to newly painted graffiti messages found nearby criticizing treatment of the homeless, according to authorities.According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, "a fire was ignited at the City Parks Yard, destroying six City Parks vehicles." Police also found spray-painted messages left at the scene related to the city's homelessness response work.One message on a exterior building wall read "Leave homeless alone!" while a second message spray painted on the pavement said "Stop sweeping!"  Police said the damage from the fire is currently estimated at around $300,000."This egregious incident is an attack on the City and on our employees who work hard every single day. Our first priority is our employees' safety, and we are working with the Parks team to ensure they receive any support they need," J. Elizabeth Smith with the city manager's office told KSBW.  The police investigation is ongoing with officers canvasing the area for possible witnesses and checking for surveillance video that might provide clues as to who could have started the destructive fire.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Resident injured in early morning 2-alarm San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- One resident was treated at the hospital for minor injuries early Wednesday after a smoky, 2-alarm fire ignited on the second floor of building on Turk St. in San Francisco.San Francisco firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 100 block of Turk near Market St. at around 5:42 a.m. Upon arrival, crews raced into the building to assist residents in evacuating and fighting the fire on the second floor.Officials said on social media that the blaze had "advanced to the upper floor in walls and ceiling" but firefighters were able to quickly gain control.One adult resident suffered minor injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment. 25 other residents were displaced.The cause of the fire remained under investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy