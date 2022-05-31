ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Route 522 in Snyder County closed due to vehicle crash

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago
Route 522 is closed in both directions at the intersection with Route 1015 (Airport Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities.

The following detours are in place.

  • Route 522 southbound traffic will follow Route 11 southbound (Selinsgrove bypass) to Route 35.
  • Route 522 northbound traffic will cross Penns Creek and take Airport Road, South Old Trail, and Jefferson Avenue, back to Route 522.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lebanon County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT closes private street in Montoursville for weekend

Montoursville, Pa. — PennDOT will close its state-owned, private street that adjoins its District 3-0 district office property in Montoursville this weekend. The private street, which connects Broad Street and Jordan Avenue, will be closed from 4 p.m., June 3 until 6 a.m., Monday, June 6. The unnamed street must be closed once each year to maintain its private ownership status.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Woman hit Altoona Target multiple times over three days

Update: Police have identified and located the suspect shown below. Original story ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for multiple thefts over three days. The Allegheny Township Police Department is trying to identify the woman pictured below. They say she’s wanted for multiple thefts from Target […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man steals car, breaks into Snyder County medical marijuana dispensary

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Watsontown man stole a car and then broke into a medical marijuana dispensary in Snyder County, State Police say. Tyler J. Beaver, 19, was caught on surveillance video attempting to break into the dispensary in Monroe Township the evening of May 25. Cpl. Jason Caccia of PSP Selinsgrove says troopers were called to the business that night after the alarm had gone off. The dispensary was closed at the time. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shooting, fatal crash reported overnight in Towanda

Towanda, Pa. —State Police investigated a fatal crash and reported shooting that allegedly took place in the early morning hours of June 1. Authorities said they received reports of a shotting near the Quality Inn in Wysox Township at approximately 2 a.m. According to a release, an investigation into the incident revealed Tyler States, 25, had shot himself in the left middle finger. Police said States traveled out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed and was then involved in a fatal crash. During an investigation of the incident, troopers said they discovered States legally owned the firearm. No evidence of foul play was found at either scene, police said.
TOWANDA, PA
