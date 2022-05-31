ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Death notice for Evelyn Marie Harriman

pcpatriot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Marie Harriman, age 91 of Winchester, VA,...

pcpatriot.com

Related
WHSV

Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a Woodstock woman who died Monday has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. Patricia Smith died after her car collided with a train in downtown Harrisonburg. Smith leaves behind children, stepchildren and siblings. Her brother, Bruce Bellamy, said she was a dedicated and loving woman.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Metro News

Victim identified in Morgan County crash

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The man killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Morgan County has been identified. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells The Panhandle News Network Austin Ray Wise, 27, of Hedgesville, ran off of state Route 9 and struck a power pole. Wise was ejected and died as a result of the crash.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

Martinsburg road closures for PRIDE celebration

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Roads in Martinsburg will be closed on Saturday as celebrations ushering in Pride Month continue. Officials said on Facebook that Eastern Panhandle Pride will be holding their PRIDE celebration from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in downtown Martinsburg. They advised of the following closures: East Burke closed from 6 a.m. until […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Metro News

One person dead in Morgan County crash

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Thursday morning crash in Morgan County has claimed the life of a driver. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer said the call came in at just after 8 a.m. The wreck happened in the 8000 block of state Route 9 near Daylilly Lane. The preliminary...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Morgan Messenger

Accident on Martinsburg Road claims driver

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

High speed chase through Frederick County

Virginia State Police are investigating a car chase they were led on after attempting a traffic stop on a Chrysler Sebring traveling through Frederick County. The pursuit began at mile marker 303 on I-81 then the driver used exit 302 before returning to 81. In the process, a tractor trailer...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale

HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Residential Outbuilding In Washington County

The fire is labeled as accidental. Cascade, Md. (KM) – There were no injuries from a structure fire in the Highfield-Cascade area Wednesday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire fighters were dispatched to 14323B Royer Road at around 8:15 AM for a two-story residential outbuilding on fire. They spent 30-minutes bringing the flames under control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Augusta Free Press

Update: Waynesboro woman dead from injuries in Albemarle County crash

Update: Wednesday, 12:34 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported today that the passenger in yesterday’s crash on Route 29/Monacan Trail Road, 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro, died Tuesday evening. First report: Tuesday, 5:29 p.m. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

4 children found after being declared missing in Manassas Thursday: police

Four Northern Virginia children have been found after they were declared missing earlier Thursday. They were believed to be accompanied by their non-custodial parent, Manassas police said. Police were searching for that parent, Wayne Hensen. Hensen drives a burgundy 2000 Ford Ecoline with VA Tag #5136XJ. The four missing children...
MANASSAS, VA
cbs19news

One person has died following motorcycle crash on 29

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Waynesboro resident. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail Road at the interchange with Interstate 64. A vehicle heading south...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Pa. State Police Investigating Homicide In Franklin County

A woman was found dead; the suspect fatally shot by police in Va. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a homicide in Franklin County. On Wednesday, June 1st, just after 6:00 PM, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Lugen Township in the 8900 block of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Arden

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding. This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash causing backup in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 216 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The north right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

