Miller takes reins as CFO of TPI Composites, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE — TPI Composites, Inc., an independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, announced last week it has appointed Ryan Miller as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 23, 2022.

In his role as CFO, Miller will lead TPI’s finance, accounting and investor relations functions. Prior to joining TPI, he served in various financial and investor relations roles at Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace from December 2002 to February 2022, most recently as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Avionics Division of Collins Aerospace from November 2018 to February 2022.

Miller also worked for Deloitte & Touche LLP in public accounting in various audit roles.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. Miller earned his Certified Public Accountant designation in the state of Iowa.

“We are thrilled to have Ryan join the TPI executive team,” said Bill Siwek, TPI’s CEO.

“Ryan’s broad-based financial and investor relations background with global manufacturing companies will help us continue to focus on operating our business efficiently in a challenging macro environment and position TPI for long term, profitable growth,”