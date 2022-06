JOHNSTOWN, PA (WJAC) - On opening night of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, one fan who never missed a game was honored with a memorial plaque. Ralph Leverknight, a longtime fan of baseball in Johnstown, passed away in the fall. But his memory in the ballpark will live on. A plaque now resides in the seat Ralph always sat in that says, "In memory of Ralph. He never missed a game!"

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO