COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A Latham man faces weapons and endangerment charges after bullet holes were found in a neighboring apartment. At approximately 5:30 AM Thursday, the Colonie Police Department responded to The Woodlands Apartments, in Latham, for a report of damage to the inside of an apartment from a bullet. The bullet appeared to have entered the caller’s apartment from a neighboring apartment, traveled through the caller’s apartment, and exited the building. The caller was not injured, and was only aware of the incident because of damage to their apartment walls.

LATHAM, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO