Sheldon, Iowa — The month of May featured near normal temperatures and below average moisture in Sheldon. On the precip front we finished the month with a year to date precip total of 7.91 inches to end the month 1.42 inches below normal for the year to date. For the month we received 3.05 inches of rain compared to a norm of 3.37. There were 11 days with at least a trace of precip and significant rain on three days. May first brought .52 of an inch. The Memorial weekend thunderstorms gave us .74 inches of rain recorded at 7:00 am on the 30th with another .62 recorded on the 31st.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO