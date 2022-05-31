ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Fire evacuation order lifted in Madera County

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQYVH_0fw194vx00

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office regarding the evacuation order being lifted , and from Madera City Fire.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An earlier evacuation order has been lifted for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh, an email from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Authorities urge people in the area to use caution, adding that “emergency equipment and personnel are still in the area.”

Initially, CALFIRE officials said the fire had burned 50 to 60 acres and homes were being evacuated on River Drive. The fire started just before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire is 80% contained and has burned around 90 acres, according to the Madera City Fire Department. The department says they do not expect the fire to grow anymore and they say they are slowly releasing crews from the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FX9ZO_0fw194vx00
Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh

The original evacuation order from Madera County Sheriff’s Office officials said, “There is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now. The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

One injured as fire burns in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hurt in a blaze that could be seen for miles in the Fresno area. According to officials, crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area of Marjan Avenue in Clovis near the area of Bullard and McCall Avenues. The fast-moving fire “immediately threatened a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Government
Madera County, CA
Government
City
Firebaugh, CA
Local
California Government
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
sierranewsonline.com

A Message From Madera County Sheriff-Coroner Tyson Pogue

I am a proud, lifelong, resident of Madera County and have proudly served at the Madera Sheriff’s Office since 2001. I systematically worked my way through the ranks of deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, and undersheriff before being appointed the 16th Sheriff of Madera County nearly two years ago.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Recycled water available during watering ban

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -There’s a new ban on watering “nonfunctional” grass around commercial buildings. The state water board says it’s necessary to prevent running out of water as the drought persists. But there is an alternative, recycled water. Both Fresno and Clovis are expanding “purple pipes”...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calfire#Ksee Kgpe#Nexstar Media Inc
KMJ

Large Tree Damages Big Rig In West Fresno

(KMJ) — A large eucalyptus tree was wedged in between a big rig Wednesday afternoon on Kearney Blvd in Fresno. The driver of the tractor trailer says he was driving along Kearney Blvd when a large tree fell and hit his truck, causing extensive damage to both the trailer and truck.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Porterville High School lockdown lifted

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The lockdown at Porterville High School has been lifted. Police say an incident happened near the school so the school was locked down as a precaution. Once the incident was clear, the lockdown was lifted. - - - The Porterville Police Department says Porterville...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
L.A. Weekly

Jesus Garcia Involved in Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 33 [Merced, CA]

Two Pronounced Dead after Single-Vehicle DUI Collision near Cypress Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m., near Cypress Road on June 1st. According to reports, Garcia was driving a 2004 Hyundai south when he lost control and crashed into a power pole. As a result, the car became engulfed in flames.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned near Pine Flat Lake named

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who drowned in the Upper Kings River, near Pine Flat Lake, has been identified according to Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials. Officials have identified the man as 40-year-old Alberto Munoz from Madera. The sheriff’s office responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. Monday about a man in the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

3 Adults, 1 Teen Arrested In Connection With Illegal Pot Grow In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four people accused of illegally growing marijuana for sale were arrested in Visalia on Thursday. The Visalia Police Department says three adults and a juvenile were all taken into custody after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 1700 Block of N Oak Park St. near Prospect Ave. and Giddings St.
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews battle apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. near Effie Street and Sussex Way. Fire crews say one unit had heavy fire damage and several other units were damaged while crews worked to put the fire out. Firefighters on the scene report that […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy