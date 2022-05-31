Fire evacuation order lifted in Madera County

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office regarding the evacuation order being lifted , and from Madera City Fire.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An earlier evacuation order has been lifted for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh, an email from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Authorities urge people in the area to use caution, adding that “emergency equipment and personnel are still in the area.”

Initially, CALFIRE officials said the fire had burned 50 to 60 acres and homes were being evacuated on River Drive. The fire started just before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire is 80% contained and has burned around 90 acres, according to the Madera City Fire Department. The department says they do not expect the fire to grow anymore and they say they are slowly releasing crews from the fire.

Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh

The original evacuation order from Madera County Sheriff’s Office officials said, “There is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now. The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.”

