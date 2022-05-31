SROs: Armed school guards

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly in schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy.Some of them expressed reservations about weaponizing drones in over-policed communities of color. But they were not...
Police officers in Berkeley, California, arrested a 16-year-old boy on May 30, after learning of his alleged plans to conduct a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The case: The teen allegedly had been attempting to recruit other high school students to participate in a school shooting, according...
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Department of Human Services has launched an investigation into students being mistreated at Brookland Middle School amid reports that the students were forced to sit on the pavement in 95-degree temperatures because they were being disruptive in the cafeteria. After Rebecca Sylvest picked her...
More than 300 firearms and 80 lots of ammunition have been surrendered to police across Scotland as part of a UK-wide campaign. The appeal netted a haul including shotguns, BB guns, air weapons and imitation firearms. Most of the 319 weapons were handed in across the Lothian and Borders division...
The Texas Department of Public Safety says it's having trouble setting up a follow-up conversation with Pete Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police department, about the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Arredondo has disputed this characterization, telling a reporter that he has been in...
Every time a school shooting happens, the idea of arming teachers and school administrators gets floated out by folks who believe the NRA mantra, "the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." That notion is so ingrained in parts of the American psyche that a common response to repeated mass shootings of schoolchildren in their classrooms is to add more guns to the equation.
(The Center Square) – The tragic and deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have renewed the debate over gun control measures, but another policy idea also has been thrust back to the forefront: arming teachers. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., in...
June 3 (Reuters) - Ohio is set to enact a law that allows teachers and other staff to be armed with guns in schools once they have completed up to 24 hours of initial training. Proponents hope armed teachers will reduce the frequency and deadliness of school shootings, which have...
This one feels different, I thought to myself. A troubled boy in arrested development—legally an adult but not yet old enough to purchase alcohol, armed with an arsenal of legally owned firearms—stormed into an elementary school and murdered more than a dozen children. I was repulsed by the carnage, this senseless act of evil perpetrated on pure innocents. And yet in the ensuing days, I found a sliver of hope that this time—this time!—some sensible laws would be passed at the federal level that take direct aim (apologies for the indelicate metaphor) at the central issue: guns.
Don't assume that just because a child is not talking about the school shooting that they aren't thinking about it. Pay attention to your child's verbal and non-verbal language to detect their stress and anxiety. Irritability, nastiness, or change in appetite and/or activities can all be typical behavior signaling internal...
Doors – both the one the gunman entered and the one police did not open for over an hour – have been at the center of the investigation into the killing of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and the police response to the massacre. School...
