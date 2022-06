The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. Marion Reservoir in Marion County is at a Hazard level due to high toxins and high cell count. The Army Corps of Engineers is asking the public to avoid Marion Reservoir and is closing all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on the reservoir until conditions improve to acceptable levels.

MARION COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO