Ohio State

Miss Clayland Preparing for Miss Ohio

By Nick McWilliams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Alice Reporting – With twenty-two candidates competing, the current Miss Clayland is getting ready for the Miss Ohio program with the first preliminary night on Thursday, June 16th. Emma Rose Lewis, who is a graduate student of Kent State University with a BA in Broadcasting and Mass...

Starr E. Grasselli – May 30, 2022

Starr E. Grasselli, 58, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. Ralph J. and Nancy L. (Richards) Grasselli were blessed with the arrival of their shooting “Starr” in Dover, Ohio on October 14, 1963. After graduating from New Philadelphia...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Kent State Tusc Honors Local Residents

Nick McWilliams reporting – Kent State University Tuscarawas has distributed their yearly Community Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Award. For their work with education with their own scholarship fund, John and Peggy Stratton of New Philadelphia received the first nod. John Stratton was a founding member of the New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Kevin Scott Atkinson – May 27, 2022

Kevin Scott Atkinson, age 56, of New Philadelphia, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 27, 2022, while on his way to work at Baltic Elementary. Born on November 3, 1965, Kevin was the son of Robert W. (Clara) Atkinson of Dover and the late Linda R. Smith Atkinson. He was a graduate...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Beverly Jean Patterson – May 26, 2022

Beverly Jean Patterson, age 80, of New Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 20, 1941, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, Bev was the daughter of the late Glen and Theada (Rennicker) Fanti. Bev was loved by each person...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Ashland County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Jack L. Griffin – June 1, 2022

Jack L. Griffin, age 87, of Dover, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Born July 21, 1934, in Uhrichsville, he was the son of the late Clarence C. and Harriet McMasters Griffin. Jack graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army Reserve as part of the Railway Operating Battalion. Jack married the former Loretta F. Weaver on August 28, 1953; the couple shared 58 years of marriage prior to Loretta’s passing on December 9, 2011. He was employed by the City of Dover Police Department in 1959 and served the department as Chief of Police from 1973 until his retirement in 1985. Following his time with the police department, he went to work for Buehler’s in Dover, in maintenance, where he was employed for some 25 years. Jack was dedicated, honorable, kind, and always maintained a good sense of humor.
DOVER, OH
John E. France Jr. – May 23, 2022

John E. France Jr., age 73, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, May 23, 2022, in his residence surrounded by his loving family after an 18-month battle with Leukemia. Even while going through chemo, it was noted that he always had a joke and a smile for other patients at TriCounty Hematology and Oncology. He was strong in his faith and attended Bisel United Methodist Church.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. – May 30, 2022

Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. age 81, formerly of Midvale, died peacefully in his son’s home, while surrounded by his family Monday, May 30, 2022. Born November 22, 1940 in Gilmore, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Nova A. (Dearth) Milburn. Tom was a veteran having served with the United States Army and retired from the Village of Midvale where he worked as Street Superintendent. He also served the villages of Midvale, Barnhill, and Brightwood as Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department for over twenty years. Tom served the Village of Midvale as a police officer and served on Village Council. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved traveling and when he wasn’t working, volunteering, or traveling, Tom could almost always be found mowing grass or working on his mower.
MIDVALE, OH
George Elmer Sours – May 26, 2022

George Elmer Sours, age 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health. Born on February 22, 1940, in his home in Goshen Township, Ohio, George was the son of the late Elmer and Grace (Miller) Sours.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Ronald Lee Swigert – May 30, 2022

Ronald Lee Swigert, 72, passed away on May 30, 2022, in Akron Summa Health surrounded by his wife and children. Born on May 24, 1950, he was the eldest child of the late Lester and Betty (Shearrow) Swigert and a lifelong resident of Tuscarawas County. Graduated from New Philadelphia High School in the class of 1968, and honorably served in the US Army like his father before him, receiving advanced training in artillery and specializing in sound ranging at Fort Still in Oklahoma before serving in Dong Hai, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he went on to work for FabOhio Inc. for over twenty years, a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 2475, before complications from Agent Orange exposure lead to his retirement.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Go fishing for free one upcoming weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
CLEVELAND, OH

