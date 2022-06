TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka contractor celebrated its new space Friday. BRB Contractors has been around for nearly 60 years, building water and wastewater facilities in and around Kansas. Now they have a new look and space to operate out of at 4646 NW Fielding Rd. The company is excited for the opportunities new space might be able to provide.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO