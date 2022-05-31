Tennis players compete in states

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tennis players traveled north last week to Wilde Lake Tennis Club in Howard County and battled blazing heat in an attempt to capture an elusive state title.

However, no SMAC athletes were able to capture any state championships this year, though numerous students from all three counties strung together strong performances.

No teams from SMAC were able to make the championship match in any bracket, but three different entries from the region earned third place finishes to match the conference’s best results from the weekend.

In 1A, the McDonough Rams had teams in all five state brackets after sweeping the region with five champions and securing the team regional title.

Emmie Farren (girls singles), Danny Mears and Noah Cusak (boys doubles) and Erin Mairs and Kylie Bradshaw (girls doubles) bowed out in the quarterfinals in their respective brackets.

Frostburg State University commit Jason Haley earned a fourth place finish in boys singles. After winning his quarterfinal match in straight sets over second seeded Jonathan Nelson from Allegany, Haley fell in a super-tiebreaker in the semis on Thursday, May 26, and lost in straight sets in the third place match on Saturday.

“This tennis season was the most challenging one I have had, yet it was the most rewarding as well,” Haley said. “I learned the value of putting in consistent hard work in achieving your goals as a player and as a person.”

McDonough’s mixed doubles tandem of Eileen Browning and Will Edwards had the best finish all weekend for the Rams with a third place finish on Saturday with a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 victory over Carly Gill and Cooper Baum of St. Michael.

McDonough High was the only SMAC team to place in the top three at states with 25 points.

Similar to the 1A, SMAC had an entry in all five brackets in the 2A. Huntingtown’s Bella White (girls singles) and Cameron Holmes and Jack Ronan (boys doubles) each earned third place finishes for the Hurricanes.

“Playing at states is a good time and it’s just great to represent the school and have fun doing the sport I really enjoy,” White said.

Lackey’s Brooke Portzen and Grace Landgraf (girls doubles) and La Plata’s Lauren Kelly and John Brown (mixed doubles) and freshman Herald Nacua (boys singles) all fell in the quarterfinals.

Nacua, who won SMAC and regional singles titles, admitted he was nervous for the challenge competing in states presented.

“For states I was very nervous because I would be playing people from across the state that I hadn’t seen play before,” Nacua said. “Overall it was a great experience for me. I have some things I need to work on and improve, but I still have three more years left to compete.”

SMAC had representation in the 3A from three different schools across all five brackets.

North Point junior and SMAC girls singles champion Cleopatra Solomon won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 before losing in straights and retiring due to illness to finish fourth.

Northern senior Carson Mack and his mixed doubles partner Dariann Adams fell 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to the eventual champions and top seeds from Howard.

“Moving onto states was a once in a lifetime experience. Being a part of that environment, where everywhere I looked was a super skilled player was overwhelming,” Mack said. “My nerves calmed down when I actually stepped on the court. Dariann and I played our best, and even though we lost, I am very glad we had the opportunity to go to states.”

Great Mills’ Sean Eby and Mark Hoffman won their quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-4 over Bel Air before earning a fourth place finish.

In 3A boys singles action, Hornets junior Eric Hoffman lost in the quarterfinals, but is pleased with how his season went and looks to improve ahead of next season.

“Throughout the regular season I gained a lot of confidence in my game and really saw that success. I felt I was hitting well and playing how I wanted to,” Hoffman said. “Going into states I knew the competition would be incredibly competitive, so I tried to prepare myself for that the best I could. I played an incredibly talented player who gave me a very difficult match. While I didn’t get the results I wanted by any means, playing a player at the next level felt productive to my tennis game and motivated me to keep working towards bettering my own game.”

The Hornets’ Katie O’Toole and Leslie Pope dropped a tight match in the quarterfinals in a super-tiebreaker after fighting back to force the decider after being shut out of a game in the opening set.

“Going into states we were optimistic about the outcome after a week of good practices but at that point, the mental game was far more difficult than the physical,” O’Toole said. “Leslie and I are both looking forward to next year and hopefully reaching states as doubles partners again.”