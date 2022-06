KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Area Planning Commission held its monthly meeting the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1. Tempers flared and voices raised when Steve Snyder, on behalf of Gregory Kralis, brought forth two petitions, the first of which requesting to rezone a 2.80 acre tract — located on the north side of CR 510N in Plain Township — to Agricultural II in order to create a two lot subdivision. The county highway department requested that the driveways be located as far from the road curves as possible, while Louis Vogt remonstrated on the basis Magical Meadows should be given favor for the land.

