Shooting Investigation at the Citadel Mall

On Friday, May 6, 2022, at 2:52 pm, Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive, for a reported shooting. Officers learned that while off campus, two juvenile male students received non-life-threatening gunshots wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for further medical treatment. Both victims reported that a single male suspect was involved.

Detectives from the Homicide / Assault Unit responded to assume responsibility of the investigation. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, detectives identified a male juvenile suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 6:15 pm, officers responded to the Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr W, for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Officers located a juvenile female and a juvenile male, both suffering from gunshot wounds and both were transported to local hospitals for further medical treatment. The juvenile male who had been shot at the Citadel Mall was identified as the suspect wanted for the Attempted Murder which occurred on May 6, 2022. The juvenile male was arrested on May 22, 2022, on the outstanding arrest warrant.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting that occurred at the Citadel Mall and no arrests have been made.

On May 22, 2022 at 6:15pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Citadel Dr for a reported shooting. Shortly after, additional officers were dispatched to the area of Delaware Dr for a second reported shooting. The initial investigation showed there was a disturbance between several individuals in the parking lot where shots were exchanged. During that time, one involved party left on foot to the Delaware Dr address. One party was transported to the hospital for serious injuries and a second was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.