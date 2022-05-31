ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Shooting Investigation at the Citadel Mall

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago

On Friday, May 6, 2022, at 2:52 pm, Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive, for a reported shooting. Officers learned that while off campus, two juvenile male students received non-life-threatening gunshots wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for further medical treatment. Both victims reported that a single male suspect was involved.

Detectives from the Homicide / Assault Unit responded to assume responsibility of the investigation. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, detectives identified a male juvenile suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 6:15 pm, officers responded to the Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr W, for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Officers located a juvenile female and a juvenile male, both suffering from gunshot wounds and both were transported to local hospitals for further medical treatment. The juvenile male who had been shot at the Citadel Mall was identified as the suspect wanted for the Attempted Murder which occurred on May 6, 2022. The juvenile male was arrested on May 22, 2022, on the outstanding arrest warrant.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting that occurred at the Citadel Mall and no arrests have been made.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

All future updates will only be released by the PIO office.

Original Blotter Entry

On May 22, 2022 at 6:15pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Citadel Dr for a reported shooting. Shortly after, additional officers were dispatched to the area of Delaware Dr for a second reported shooting. The initial investigation showed there was a disturbance between several individuals in the parking lot where shots were exchanged. During that time, one involved party left on foot to the Delaware Dr address. One party was transported to the hospital for serious injuries and a second was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citadel Mall#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Shooting Investigation#Mitchell High School
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

217
Followers
619
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy