Danny Fish Named Head Coach of Warren County Pioneers

Brian Timothy Beckham age 56 of Smithville, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. He was born July 11, 1965 to his parents, Tom and Wanda Beckham. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Arlin Beckham. He worked as an Auto Mechanic and Small Engines. Mr. Beckham is survived by his parents, Tom and Wanda Beckham of Smithville; brother, Thomas John Beckham, II, of Smithville; 2 nephews, Travis Beckham and Joshua Beckham; sister-in-law, Shelia Beckham of Smithville. The family has honored Mr. Beckham’s request to be cremated and no services are planned. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO