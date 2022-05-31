ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

Danny Fish Named Head Coach of Warren County Pioneers

wjle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week after stepping down as the DCHS Tigerette Softball Coach, Danny Fish has tendered his resignation as physical education teacher and Lady Tiger basketball Coach at DeKalb County High School and has been named head basketball coach of the Warren County Pioneers. “I am writing this...

www.wjle.com

wjle.com

Brian Timothy Beckham

Brian Timothy Beckham age 56 of Smithville, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. He was born July 11, 1965 to his parents, Tom and Wanda Beckham. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Arlin Beckham. He worked as an Auto Mechanic and Small Engines. Mr. Beckham is survived by his parents, Tom and Wanda Beckham of Smithville; brother, Thomas John Beckham, II, of Smithville; 2 nephews, Travis Beckham and Joshua Beckham; sister-in-law, Shelia Beckham of Smithville. The family has honored Mr. Beckham’s request to be cremated and no services are planned. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Culleoka senior wins new Jeep from Columbia dealership

Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram awarded a Culleoka Unit School senior with a brand new 2022 Jeep Compass at the seventh annual Strive to Drive event. Mallori McKinney was named the winner during the live event, which took place at the dealership on May 21. The Strive to Drive program began in 2015 by Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram owner Eddie Collier, along with former Superintendent Eddie Hickman. McKinney was unable to be reached for comment.
COLUMBIA, TN
wjle.com

Sherri Ann Young

Sherri Ann Young age 68, of Smithville, passed away Tuesday night, May 31, 2022 at U. T. Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born August 14, 1953 to her parents, Mabel Glenn Young and the late J. T. Young. Ms. Young was a life time member of AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Elmwood Tennessee Post 389 and worked at Star Manufacturing. She is survived by her mother, Mabel Young of Smithville; children, Mark Mason and Chrystal Mason both of Smithville; grandchildren, D. J. Mason, Renny Godfrey, Michelle Mason; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Mason, Waylon Mason; brother, Tony Young of Smithville; sister, Shirley Burrage. The family has honored Ms. Young’s request to be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Vogue Magazine

Tennessee Congressional Candidate Odessa Kelly Wants to Stand Up For the South

Odessa Kelly is the political archetype of the happy warrior. The social justice advocate, community leader, and East Nashville native is running her rookie campaign against Trump-aligned incumbent Mark Green for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, another in a recent spate of gerrymandered districts that has opened the once-fortified Democratic city to Republican conquest. Despite this, Kelly remains undeterred, even ebullient, in her fight for Nashville’s minority and working-class communities.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Newman named General Manager of CFEC

Caney Fork Electric Cooperative assistant general manager Ben Newman has been named the co-op’s next general manager, with the retirement of Bill Rogers. Newman, a Warren County native, came to Caney Fork in April 2019 as the cooperative’s attorney and was named assistant general manager in August 2021. He’s a graduate of Warren County High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

24th Annual Fiddler 5K and One Mile Fun Run set for July 2

The 24th Annual Fiddler 5K and One Mile Fun Run, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County will be Saturday, July 2. All proceeds from the race are used in building another Habitat for Humanity home in DeKalb County. The race on Saturday, July 2 will begin promptly at...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Witnesses provided details of the 1883 night of the crime

The Nov. 7, 1883, Daily American covered the opening day of Smith County outlaw Bugg Hunt’s case and led off with a meaty headline that declared: BUGG HUNT. His Trial Progressing in the Federal Court. Witnesses Who Suffered in the Cookeville Stage Robbery. The first paragraph read: Bugg Hunt,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Receives 2 Million in Grant Funds

TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE AND DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER BOB ROLFE ANNOUNCED TODAY NINE NEW SITE DEVELOPMENT GRANTS, TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $7.6 MILLION. THE GRANTS ARE DESIGNED TO HELP COMMUNITIES ACHIEVE SELECT TENNESSEE SITE CERTIFICATION AND PREPARE INDUSTRIAL SITES FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS. THE FUNDING HELPS COMMUNITIES INVEST...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Abrupt high-level firings rock TWRA

Three upper-level Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials have been fired, including Deputy Director Chris Richardson of Lebanon, who had been considered a leading candidate to assume leadership of the Agency this fall. Reports of the terminations began circulating following a Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting last week. The 13-member...
LEBANON, TN
radio7media.com

Results from WLX's Lawrence County General Election Facebook Poll

Monday evening, we posted a poll that questioned how voters may cast ballots in the upcoming Lawrence County, TN General Election on the radio station’s Facebook page. This poll, which is not scientific, had a few safety parameters to assist with what accuracy could be obtained, including users could only vote once per the device they were using, and it didn’t collect any personal data.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

