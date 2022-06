Soon, New Yorkers will be able to legally purchase cannabis products, but these won't look anything like the ones sold underground. On Wednesday, June 1, New York's Cannabis Control Board voted to approve a set of proposed regulations detailing the do's and don'ts of cannabis product packaging. New Yorkers can expect to say goodbye to punny names referencing candy, as well as bright neon colors and "bubble text" letters. Cartoon characters will also be part of the ban, and manufacturers won't be allowed to feature celebrities or individuals who look younger than 21 years of age on the product packaging.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO