County Development Authority Awarded $1M in Grants For Public Housing....

With the COVID-19 pandemic exposing the extent of our city’s bureaucratic failures, Angelenos are counting on local officials now more than ever to address systemic issues afflicting the city’s working class: affordable housing, tenants’ rights, eviction, and homelessness. Yet in his nine years on the City Council, District 1 Councilmember Gil Cedillo has become a painful example of how LA politicians serve their corporate donors at the expense of addressing the systemic issues devastating the communities that elected them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO