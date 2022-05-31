County Development Authority Awarded $1M in Grants For Public Housing....

Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an $11.8 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with a 6.5% increase to the Los Angeles Police Department as well as a second year of historic spending of more than $1 billion related to homelessness. The lengthy budget process began on April 20, when Garcetti...
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood will create a Business Interruption Fund (BIF) to assist Inglewood “mom and pop” businesses who will be forced to relocate should the City secure 100% of the funding needed to build the Inglewood Transit Connector. The project is currently 50% funded...
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter. The department will accept the awards at ASPA’s 72nd Annual Awards Luncheon on June...
A report looking into how Los Angeles County could repurpose its historic former hospital in Boyle Heights and the 12-acres of public land that surround it was released late last month, after a one-year delay due to COVID and three years of study and outreach meetings in surrounding neighborhoods. The LAC+USC Medical Center General Hospital & West Campus Feasibility Study provides a reuse framework that combines community priorities and uses, technical considerations, and county requirements.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to Los Angeles County in a matter of weeks, possibly by the end of June, absent a downturn in the rate of new COVID-19 cases and virus-related hospitalizations, the county's public health director said Thursday. What You Need To Know.
New low-income senior apartments coming to Huntington Beach. Located at 18431 Beach Blvd. near Five Points and behind Allen Tire Co., will be a four-story apartment complex with 43 one-bedroom homes for seniors. Las Angeles Times.
With the COVID-19 pandemic exposing the extent of our city’s bureaucratic failures, Angelenos are counting on local officials now more than ever to address systemic issues afflicting the city’s working class: affordable housing, tenants’ rights, eviction, and homelessness. Yet in his nine years on the City Council, District 1 Councilmember Gil Cedillo has become a painful example of how LA politicians serve their corporate donors at the expense of addressing the systemic issues devastating the communities that elected them.
Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as […]
This comes more than a year after the Senate narrowly passed a bill establishing them. The Associated Press reports that the full Assembly will now decide on establishing test programs at sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. State Senator Scott Weiner says the proposal comes amidst a local...
SOUTH LA – New resources are available for small businesses in the Vernon-Central and surrounding South LA community, as the Southeast Los Angeles BusinessSource Center celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, May 31. Located at 2415 S. Central Ave., the Southeast Los Angeles BusinessSource Center sits on the Historic...
“Operation Safe Travel” begins Wednesday in Los Angeles County in an effort to increase public safety on transit. The program includes high visibility L.A. County Sheriff Department patrol on Metro platforms and trains. Homeless people will no longer be allowed to live along the platforms or loiter on trains. But there are provisions in the […]
SANTA ANA, Calif. – An undercover AB 109 Task Force of District Attorney investigators, police officers, and probation officers has taken hundreds of violent and dangerous felons off Orange County streets since Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer created the task force three years ago. The task force was...
A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and […]
A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES - Only one Southland city made the top 5 list of best places to raise a family. A recent study by WalletHub ranked Irvine as the third-best city in the U.S. to raise a family. Bay Area city Fremont took the top spot, while San Jose ranked No....
In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho on May 25 announced expanded safety procedures, communications protocols and investments in technology to enhance safety and security on school campuses. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and now in Uvalde, Texas,...
