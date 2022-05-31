Osseo Baseball Beats Spring Lake Park in Section 5AAAA Opener

Meet Golden Valley’s first responders, learn how they do their jobs, and check out the equipment they use to protect the community at the Golden Valley Public Safety Open House. Come tour the Police Station, and Fire Station 1, and sit in the driver’s seat of a police car or fire truck. There’ll be live demos, prizes, giveaways, and it’s free and open to the public. The Public Safety Open House takes place Wednesday, June 15th, from 5-8pm in the Public Safety parking lot. For more information go to http://www.goldenvalleymn.gov/community-events.
