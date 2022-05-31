Osseo Baseball Beats Spring Lake Park in Section 5AAAA Opener

The Maple Grove softball team lost 1-0 to Centennial in the Section 5AAAA for the second time in a week, sending the Cougars back to the state tournament. Maple Grove loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first inning with three straight walks in the Crimson’s best scoring chance of the day but couldn’t score as Centennial pitcher Helene Krage got a strikeout to end the inning. Krage walked just one more batter the rest of the game and struck out 13 while throwing a no-hitter.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO