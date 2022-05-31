ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, MN

Osseo Baseball Beats Spring Lake Park in Section 5AAAA Opener

ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Osseo baseball team erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a 5-1 win over Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAAA tournament. The Orioles scored in the...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Softball Falls to Centennial in Section Final

The Maple Grove softball team lost 1-0 to Centennial in the Section 5AAAA for the second time in a week, sending the Cougars back to the state tournament. Maple Grove loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first inning with three straight walks in the Crimson’s best scoring chance of the day but couldn’t score as Centennial pitcher Helene Krage got a strikeout to end the inning. Krage walked just one more batter the rest of the game and struck out 13 while throwing a no-hitter.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Boys Golf Finishes Second in 5AAA Tournament

The Maple Grove boys golf team came up short in its bid to win its second straight state golf championship. The Crimson finished second, by six strokes, to Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAA tournament. The Panthers’ team finished the 36-hole tournament with a score of 597. Maple...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Marion Barber III Remembered

Friends and family are mourning the loss today of former Wayzata High School prep football star Marion Barber III. Barber, who graduated from Wayzata in 2001, was found dead Wednesday in his Texas apartment. No more details have been made available to date. CCX Sports talked today with former Wayzata...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Moments Photography Contest

Grab your cameras, Maple Grove, the 2022 photo contest is open!. The Maple Grove Moments Photography Contest recognizes and highlights the photo skills of Maple Grove residents. There are several categories including “Going Together” featuring family, friends and neighbors, Going Natural, Going Wild, Going Places, and a youth category for those 18 and under.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Lake Park, MN
City
Osseo, MN
City
Tyler, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Osseo, MN
Sports
Spring Lake Park, MN
Sports
ccxmedia.org

New Golden Valley Police Chief Lays Out Future Plans

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green moved to Minnesota on May 2. He says he’s aware of changes that need to be made both in and outside the city’s police department. “Some of those changes will definitely be connecting with the public a lot more,” Green said.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Cooper, Armstrong High Schools Hit with Offensive Graffiti

Robbinsdale School District officials are busy removing graffiti after vandals targeted Cooper and Armstrong High Schools on Thursday. The vandalism includes vulgar language and sexually explicit content spray-painted on the school buildings. The facilities were also hit with eggs, toilet paper and silly string. Officials say these types of incidents...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Main Street Location Closes

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Closes at Main Street Location. A popular coffee shop on Maple Grove’s Main Street has closed. Dunn Brothers closed this past week after maintaining that location for many years. The business didn’t post a statement on its Facebook page other than to reveal the location...
ccxmedia.org

Mayoral Primary to Take Place in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Park voters will elect city’s first Black mayor. Brooklyn Park voters will whittle down a field of three candidates to two in the Aug. 9 primary election, but whoever wins the top job in November will make history as the city’s first Black mayor. City council members...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Panthers
ccxmedia.org

Flood Mitigation Plans at SEA School-Wildwood Park in Golden Valley

The city of Golden Valley is doing some work on the Winnetka Avenue, Medicine Lake Road, and DeCola Ponds area that has had flooding issues over the years. This year’s project, taking place at the SEA School and Wildwood Park, will create temporary storage basins for water after a rainfall so it doesn’t end up in homes and businesses and damage infrastructure. While the main goal is flood mitigation, there will be other benefits like improving water quality in Basset Creek and a better park area to enjoy.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Chalkfest to Honor Ukrainian Chalk Artist

The seventh annual Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove takes place June 11 and June 12. This year’s festivities include a tribute art piece and fundraiser for a Ukrainian artist and long-serving Chalkfest member Alex Makisov, who remains in Ukraine. Chalkfest artist Shawn McCann says Makisov has been...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Airport Open House is June 19

It’s a chance for an up-close look at the airport and planes and there will also be a waffle breakfast, craft show, car show and food trucks. Admission is free to the event. Crystal city council member David Cummings says it’s a chance to get an up-close look at a place you might drive by every day.
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Mother, Children Shot At While Driving Through Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Highway Shooting Involved “Known Suspect”. It was a chaotic moment on a Brooklyn Park roadway Wednesday evening. Police say a mother and her children were shot at while driving through a busy area of the city. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to Highway 610 and...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Public Safety Open House

Meet Golden Valley’s first responders, learn how they do their jobs, and check out the equipment they use to protect the community at the Golden Valley Public Safety Open House. Come tour the Police Station, and Fire Station 1, and sit in the driver’s seat of a police car or fire truck. There’ll be live demos, prizes, giveaways, and it’s free and open to the public. The Public Safety Open House takes place Wednesday, June 15th, from 5-8pm in the Public Safety parking lot. For more information go to http://www.goldenvalleymn.gov/community-events.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Catalytic Converter Thefts at All-Time High

Brooklyn Park Police Say There Is an Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts. Catalytic converter thefts are at all-time high but there may be a few solutions to the growing trend. Peter Tran, owner of Tran Auto & Transmission in Brooklyn Park empathizes with drivers who have had their catalytic converter...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope City Council Primary Race is August 9

Five candidates filed for two city council positions in New Hope. There are two seats on the ballot. In New Hope, a primary is held when the number of candidates filing for office is more than twice the number of seats available. Incumbent city council members John Elder and Jonathan...
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Juneteenth Film Festival Comes to Plymouth Movie Theater

Emagine Willow Creek in Plymouth is hosting a film festival this month to honor black artists and raise money for a good cause. Starting Friday, the movie theater will host the Juneteenth Film Festival. Every week this month, the theater will show films honoring black actors, actresses, writers, directors and...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Construction Begins on New Robbinsdale Water Tower

Construction has started on one of the most significant projects in Robbinsdale history: the building of a new water tower. The new tower will be located on land south of Highway 100 and Graeser Park. It will hold about 750,000 gallons of water — six times more than the current tower. The existing one will remain as a historic landmark.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Who filed to run for City Council in Robbinsdale?

There are two city council seats, at least so far, on the ballot in Robbinsdale. Council member George Selman will not run for re-election, but six people filed to represent Ward 3. They are Jonathan Healy, Mia Parisian, David Robins, Jenn Strater, David Ulbrich, and Christopher Wreh. There are four...
ROBBINSDALE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy