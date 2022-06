To respond properly to the LGBT movement, conservatives need to articulate why gender is good. Conservatives are great at railing against the woke agenda infiltrating corporations, government, schools, and cultural institutions. But they often fail to explain why the concept of gender that, until now, has been undisputed for millenniums is attractive. The culture so suddenly spiraled out of control that it sent many into defense mode. Others are afraid to admit that women and men are not the same. They shouldn’t be.

