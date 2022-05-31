ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikToker who gave herself a tattoo of Johnny Depp's lawyer calls backlash 'insane': 'I just wanted it to be a symbol of strength'

By Esme Mazzeo,Lauren Edmonds
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y0sP_0fw172fZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAq2h_0fw172fZ00
Jazzmyn Wollfe's TikTok video has gained more than one million views.

Photo by SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TikTok

  • Jazzmyn Wollfe tattooed herself with a picture of Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez.
  • Wollfe, 27, showed the tattoo in a viral TikTok last week that has amassed over 1 million views.
  • Wollfe tattooed herself after being "impressed' with Vasquez's cross-examination of Amber Heard.

A TikTok user who tattooed herself with an image of Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, called the online backlash she's received "insane."

Jazzmyn Wollfe, a singer and songwriter from Canada, first posted the viral TikTok video of the tattoo to her account last week, and it has since amassed over 1 million views. The 10-second video showed Wollfe, 27, preparing the design, which featured an image of Vasquez in the courtroom along with the word "objection" on her left knee.

During the six-week trial, Vasquez gained attention on social media for her cross-examination of Amber Heard amidst rumors she was dating Johnny Depp. A representative for Depp later denied any romantic relationship.

@tattooedingenue 💬 #greenscreen #Inverted #tattoo #johnnydepp #amberheardjohnnydepp #justice #camillevasquez #stickandpoketattoo #tattooideas #fypシ ♬ taehyun is so bf - amber ✘

Wollfe told Insider that she chose the image of Vasquez after watching her cross-examine Heard. Depp, 58, filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, 36, in 2019 after claiming her 2018 Washington Post op-ed included domestic abuse accusations that hurt his career. Heard countersued for $100 million in January 2021, and the trial began in April 2022.

"Honestly, my jaw dropped," Wollfe said. "I was so impressed and amazed by the confidence she maintained the whole time. How unapologetically she pursued justice and trying to shine light on the mistreatment of somebody she believed had been abused."

Wollfe said the hand-poke tattoo took around one hour to complete. According to Insider's Sophia Mitrokostas, tattoo artists use a nonelectric, freehand needle and ink in order to achieve the method. Wollfe told Insider that tattoo artists go over the image multiple times until they reach the desired "darkness" and "depth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyCGC_0fw172fZ00
Wollfe purposefully chose to draw a silhouette of Vasquez, instead of a portrait.

Jazzmyn Wollfe

The viral video has attracted both positive and negative responses. Wollfe told Insider that critics make assumptions about her and her beliefs based solely on the tattoo.

"I was deeply upset from a lot of the things people were saying and assuming," Wollfe said. "Many people have made assumptions about my own personal beliefs. They said that I'm advocating for abuse, and that couldn't be farther from true."

Wollfe told Insider she noted a "strange, intrinsically sexist belief" that men can't be abuse victims.

"I found it amazing to see somebody advocating for that and trying to bring justice to an unjust situation," Wollfe said of why she admires Vasquez. "The way Camille conducted herself was very powerful. I wanted to memorialize how I felt in that moment watching her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaXaY_0fw172fZ00
Wollfe said the hand-poked tattoo took around one hour to complete.

Jazzmyn Wollfe/TikTok

To Wollfe, the tattoo means more than a nod to the news story of the moment. "I just wanted it to be a symbol of strength," she said.

"I recently left an abusive relationship where I spent years suppressing my own voice and my own pain for the convenience of a narcissistic abuser," Wollfe said. "So, to see somebody fighting back against that in such an impressive manner, I really took inspiration from that moment."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

