An MMA fighter brought his rival a burger 2 days after dislocating his arm in the middle of a match

By Alan Dawson
 4 days ago
Tommy Quinn and Albert Odzimkowski.

Photo by KSW / Tommy Quinn / Facebook

  • Tommy Quinn suffered nasty injuries during a first-round KSW MMA loss to Albert Odzimkowski.
  • The British fighter dislocated his elbow and tore ligaments and tendons.
  • Two days later he received a visit from Odzimkowski who brought him a burger to make amends.

An MMA fighter brought his weekend opponent a burger just two days after dislocating his arm in the middle of a match.

British middleweight Tommy Quinn fought KSW rival Albert Odzimkowski at Saturday's nine-bout KSW 70 event at the Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland.

Quinn lost in the very first round after getting dropped multiple times before incurring fight-ending injuries, as he suffered a dislocated elbow, torn ligaments, and torn tendons in a brutal defeat to Odzimkowski.

As soon as Polish fighter Odzimkowski saw the extent of Quinn's injury he muted his celebration.

MMA Fighting reported at the time that Quinn could be heard screaming while medical professionals attended to his injuries.

Watch video footage of the injury right here:

Two days later, Quinn posted a photograph on Facebook that showed he had met again with Odzimkowski. Quinn's whole arm was in a compression sleeve. They were both holding burgers.

"What a guy and what a sport," Quinn wrote in the caption . "Fight each other twice, slams me on my arm, and comes to visit me 200 kilometers and bring me food and treats.

"Odzimkowski, folks, is a one off," said Quinn. "Absolute gentleman. No other sport of occupation like ours. In such a ruthless nature you find the kindest of creatures."

Quinn is scheduled to undergo surgery because of his injuries, MMA Junkie reports .

KSW is one of the biggest MMA promotions in Europe.

The KSW 70 event was headlined by one of the world's most iconic strongmen, Mariusz Pudzianowski, in a heavyweight contest against Michal Materla.

Pudzianowski won by first-round knockout and advanced his pro MMA record to 17 wins (12 knockouts and five decisions) against seven losses.

The Warsaw-headquartered fight firm returns June 18 for its next event — KSW 71 which takes place at the Arena Torun in Poland and has four official matches already booked.

Read the original article on Insider

