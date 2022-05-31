Steelers WR Calvin Austin Embraces Diontae Johnson Comparisons

The Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie receiver is already learning from Diontae Johnson.

PITTSBURGH -- As he cuts hard into the turf at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, practicing quick turns and detailed routes, the No. 19 on Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie Calvin Austin's jersey can be easily mistaken for an 18. With everyone in shorts and helmets during the first week of OTAs, Austin's quickness and agility stood out and earned comparisons to one of his teammates.

Diontae Johnson, who did not attend the first week of OTAs, arrived on Tuesday and practiced with his team for the first time in 2022. Austin, whose body and skillset are built from a similar mold, has taken to watching how Johnson prepares and plays.

"You can tell that he's a vet, a guy that did it before," Austin said. "Just the way he came in, got prepared and everything is something that I can definitely look up to."



Austin, whose locker sits in the same corner as Johnson's, said that he still wants to maintain his own distinct style, still hopes to emulate the way Johnson gets out of his breaks and uses agility to create separation.

"I would say there are similarities in our games as far as quickness and shiftiness," Austin said. "I feel like I got my own type of game, but like I said there are definitely things that I can learn from him. One thing I want to work on is getting out of my breaks and it's something that [Johnson] does very well."

There are other experienced pass-catchers on the offense and Austin said he is "stealing" bits and pieces from the offense's veterans and adding them to his repertoire. But Johnson, because he has succeeded despite limitations in size and strength, is someone Austin has studied closely.

"I've most definitely watched [Johnson's] tape," Austin said. "I've watched a whole lot of football and he's a guy that's quicker, can get in and out of breaks so he's definitely a guy that I've watched before. I've just continued to watch his detail in practice and how he gets out of his breaks and stuff. It can definitely be something that I can take and learn from."

