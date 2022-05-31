ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore’s Mayor Scott To Announce Lawsuit Against Ghost Gun Manufacturer

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgjb7_0fw16iQV00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will announce on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against Ghost Gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc.

Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence Kris Brown, Director of Emergency General Surgery at Johns Hopkins Joseph Sakran, and Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Michael Sullivan will join him.

Scott will make the lawsuit announcement at 11 a.m.

These ghost guns are easily ordered on the internet, easily assembled at home, and impossible to trace on the streets.

The Baltimore Police Department has previously noted that it has been powerless to stop the proliferation of unregistered guns flooding the city and ending up in the hands of those who will use them.

The “self-made, homemade handguns” create a new danger, Harrison said.

“It’s a gun you can buy in parts,” Harrison said last spring. “It’s my understanding that is not considered a firearm until it is assembled and it comes with instructions on how to assemble it and it has no serial number, so it can’t be traced to someone who purchased it. It can’t be traced to the previous person who was in possession of it.”

That’s what makes the weapons attractive to criminals and a nightmare for the police.

Last year, Harrison noted that the police department had noticed an “a large jump” in the number of phantom guns used to commit crimes in Baltimore.

In 2020, the number of guns jumped from 19 to 126—a 400% increase, he said.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Police Department provided data to WJZ showing that the number of ghost guns confiscated by officers had increased greatly since 2018.

9 ghost guns in 2018

30 in 2019

128 in 2020

352 in 2021

187 as of May 31.

The alarming trend shows the number of guns exponentially increasing every year with 2022 on track to surpass previous years.

Equally alarming is the age of some of the people who manage to acquire ghost guns.

“Twenty-three percent of the ghost guns were found on people under the age of 21, with the youngest being 14. The youngest being 14,” Harrison said. “So yes, people are committing violent crimes at younger and younger ages.”

Comments / 22

concerned
3d ago

This toddler mayor is so stupid. Ghost guns can be downloaded and 3D printed online. He talks about Ghost guns to deflect from his failures

Reply
9
flhr
3d ago

I agree. As far as I know, it's not illegal to buy or sell these parts. It's all just for show to let the people think he is doing something. He can't just single out one manufacturer, he will need to sue all of them. This Mayor is a 🤡. Who is his legal counsel on this matter? Did they check off on this lawsuit or is it independent council that will take the case for the money? What are the damages he is seeking from the manufacturer? Again, it's all showmanship and he's happy the media cover his actions in this instance. 🥂

Reply
7
AP_000274.e62ee046c61e482ca2c09f1da73862d4.1804
4d ago

Well bet the manufacturers will be like a ghost also be a frivolous lawsuit costing the city millions for nothing

Reply
7
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor formally responds to governor about violent crime

Hogan's spokesman: 'The governor requested a clear and detailed plan ... and this isn't it'. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday sent a letter in response to Gov. Larry Hogan on the city's crime-fighting efforts, inviting the governor to visit the city to see efforts underway. Video above: Mayor reacts...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Commissioner Harrison Releases Summer Deployment Plan Targeting Areas Prone To Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In anticipation of an uptick in crime during the summer months, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released a short-term deployment strategy Friday focusing patrols on small areas in the city’s nine police districts that historically have seen high rates of violence. Police used data on gun-related incidents over the last five years to determine where crime has been the highest. Breaking: Baltimore Commissioner releases detailed short-term crime plan and responds to city council concerns. Here is Harrison’s letter to council member Eric Costello. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vipS3N9F40 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 3, 2022 Officers in district action teams [DATs] will be deployed...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor’s Office Helps East Baltimore Students Cope With Local Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mayor’s Office On Neighborhood Safety And Engagement, also known as “MONSE,” dispatched several members to Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School Friday. This was a strategic move because of a mass shooting less than a half-mile from the school. One man died in that mass shooting on North Rose Street last month and three others were hurt. MONSE leaders say they use data from 311 and 911 calls and have found that people are asking for therapy sessions and activities for kids—especially after traumatic events. “Some of the children have not been addressed with their trauma,” said Rick Fontaine Leandry, a neighborhood...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Sues Ghost Gun Manufacturer, Gun Retailer; Mayor Demands Both Stop Selling Gun Kits That Create ‘Public Health Crisis’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns, alleging that it has created a public health crisis. The city filed its lawsuit against Polymer80, Inc., in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, alleging negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act., Scott said. The Affirmative Litigation Division within Baltimore City’s Department of Law, Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, a national public-interest law firm, filed the lawsuit jointly. Hanover Armory is listed as a defendant,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Brown
CBS Baltimore

Scott Forms Baltimore City’s Office Of Infrastructure Development

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the establishment of the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development, an office that will be led by Matthew Garbark, the city’s first-ever infrastructure czar. Reporting directly to Chief Administrative Officer Chris Shorter, the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development will be tasked with supervising efforts for capital and infrastructure projects and serving as a resource on the availability of grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the mayor’s office said. “I am truly excited to create this new office to coordinate major capital projects, support agencies in project delivery, and maximize our...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Leaders Address ‘Crisis’ of Mass Shootings in America; 6 Mass Shootings In Baltimore This Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been at least 20 mass shootings in the two weeks since the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas according to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive. One of the latest unfolded at a Tulsa, Oklahoma medical center where police said a gunman targeted his doctor after he became upset about back pain following a recent surgery.  Four people were killed in a shooting in Tulsa, OK when police say a gunman targeted a doctor he blamed for his continuing pain following a recent back surgery. The gunman shot and killed the doctor, a receptionist and a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Ghost Gun#Politics Local#Wjz
WTOP

DC police cadet among 2 arrested in Montgomery Co. armed robbery

A D.C. police cadet has been booted from the academy over armed robbery involving a pair of pricey sneakers. According to charging documents from the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office, the cadet, Christian Alexis Santos, 19, of D.C., is accused of taking part in an armed robbery in North Bethesda, Maryland, on March 25, targeting a Facebook user selling a pair of Jordan 12 sneakers.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Appoints Stolusky To Baltimore County Board Of Education

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed former Baltimore County Public Schools teacher Felicia Stolusky to the county’s Board of Education, the district said Friday. Stolusky, a veteran educator who was nominated by the Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission, was tapped by the governor to fill the seat of former board member Cheryl Pasteur, who resigned before her term ended. Stolusky must be sworn in by the Clerk of the County before officially joining the board. Her term is set to end on Dec. 2. In a statement, BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he looks forward to working with Stolusky in part because of her teaching experience. “I am certain that the Board and our school system will benefit from her unique perspective and rich experiences as a former BCSP educator,” Williams said. Stolusky, who worked as a BCPS middle school teacher from 1997 until 2016 and again as a substitute teacher from 2016 to 2020, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in human resource development from Towson University.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenagers Often On Both Ends Of Rising Violent Crime In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a deadly start to the unofficial kick-off to summer in Baltimore. Since last Friday, at least 6 people have been murdered – and police say one of the most recent victims was killed by a teenager. According to Baltimore city police, a 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder after the murder of a 34-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. People in the area told WJZ that the business was a gas station. The department said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Officer Charged In Connection With Diesel Fuel Theft In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer was arrested Monday in connection with a diesel fuel theft in Anne Arundel County. Michael Gibson, 53, is charged with felony theft, according to online court records. Anne Arundel County officers responded at 5 a.m. to a truck stop on Veterans Highway in Millersville. On arrival, police said the officers saw an SUV being driven away from a U-Haul at the scene. The police detained the occupants of the SUV based on similar incidents in the area, and learned from surveillance footage that all four of them were involved in the theft of diesel fuel, police said. About 750 gallons of diesel were pumped into storage containers in the back of the Uhaul, police said. An investigation is ongoing.  
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy