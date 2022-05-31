ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo reinstates indoor mask mandate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cal Poly San Luis Obispo reinstated indoor masking on Tuesday due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The numbers are not on the order of what was seen during the worst of the winter omicron surge but they are still concerning from a health and safety standpoint, Anthony J. Knight, executive director of public safety, said in a statement.

“When we informed the campus community in February that we were lifting the campus’s indoor mask mandate, we indicated that we would monitor health and safety conditions and would reinstate the mandate should those conditions require it. Unfortunately, that time has come,” he wrote.

The mandate covers all campus facilities and applies to all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, UCLA reinstated an indoor mask mandate.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Luis Obispo, CA
Education
San Luis Obispo, CA
Health
Local
California Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Poly#Reinstated#Masking#Ap#Omicron
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy