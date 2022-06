Auburn is the No. 1 university on Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of “America’s Best Employers for New Grads,” which once again recognized Auburn as a premier workplace. Auburn ranked No. 15 out of 300 employers on the national list, rating ahead of worldwide companies, such as Google, Microsoft, American Express, Lockheed Martin and Delta Air Lines, to name a few.

