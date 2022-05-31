ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter train in Los Angeles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was struck and killed by a commuter train in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A Metrolink rail crew reported the train may have hit a pedestrian shortly before 6 a.m. in the Northridge area of the San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Paramedics responded and declared the person dead at the scene, the fire department said. There was no immediate information about the victim’s age or gender.

Metrolink spokesperson Scott Johnson told the Los Angeles Times that the person was hit in a non-pedestrian area between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations while the train was traveling toward Los Angeles.

About 40 passengers were on the train and there were no other injuries reported, Johnson said.

He said four other train lines were delayed by the incident, but service was fully resumed by around 10 a.m.

